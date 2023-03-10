Both the McDowell County Board of Commissioners and the McDowell County Board of Education will hold their regular meetings on Monday.

The commissioners will meet at 5 p.m. Monday in the County Administrative Building at 69 N. Main St. in Marion.

Commissioners will first recognize the McDowell County School teachers who achieved National Board Certification. Parks and Recreation Director Chad Marsh will give an update on the Black Bear Park, the public shooting range and operations in his department.

Under old business, the board will talk about the 2023 property revaluation, building projects, water system improvements, the opioid agreements and the former Foothills Pilot Plant.

Under new business, commissioners will hear an update about the county budget, a Golden LEAF grant, a request from the board of education, the Marion Fire Department’s SAFER grant, administrative items, board appointments and tax matters.

The citizen comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to the commissioners about any issue or item not on the agenda.

County Manager Ashley Wooten will give his report to the board.

At 6 p.m. Monday, the McDowell County Board of Education will meet in the boardroom of the District Office on South Main Street in Marion.

Board members will recognize Dawson Bartlett of McDowell High as the regional welding competition champion. They will recognize the CTE teachers.

The public comment period will follow. Comments will be held to a three-minute time limit.

Board members will hear a presentation from Dr. Kenston Griffin with Dream Builders.

On Monday, the board of education will hear an update on the search for a new school superintendent. Chris Campbell with the Asheville law firm of Campbell Shatley will give an update on the process. This legal firm, which specializes in educational law, has performed nationwide searches for new superintendents on behalf of other school systems in North Carolina.

The board will hear administrative reports about a leadership team meeting in North Cove, the MAC Conference Basketball Tournament, the WRESA Superintendents’ Council meeting, the Amazing Shake competition, Old Fort’s 150th anniversary kick-off event, the YMCA presentation at Pleasant Gardens Elementary, the Joint Education Committee meeting, SPLASH program at YMCA, Read Aloud at Nebo and West Marion schools, the 2023 Bigfoot Festival planning meeting and other matters.

Under unfinished business, board members will talk about the McDowell High tennis courts and multi-purpose field project, the proposed 2023-24 school calendars and a resolution supporting local control of school calendars.

Under new business, board members will consider the 2023-24 Head Start grant application, Head Start policies and procedures, the 2022-23 summer program plan and board reports. They will consider facility usage requests and overnight field trip requests.

The board of education will next consider the consent agenda and hold a closed session about personnel matters, legal matters and land acquisition.