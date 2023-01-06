McDowell County Commission, Board of Education to hold separate meetings Monday

Both the McDowell County Board of Commissioners and the McDowell County Board of Education will hold their first meetings of 2023 on Monday.

The commissioners will meet at 5 p.m. Monday in the County Administrative Offices at 69 N. Main St. in Marion.

The commissioners will hear an update on the property revaluation from Tax Assessor Tammy Wylie and consultant Tim Cain. They will recognize former Commissioner Brenda Vaughn. The commissioners will be formally introduced to the new director of McDowell County Department of Social Services. Emergency Services Director Will Kehler will talk about a new EMS program. The commissioners will hear about a recreation center project.

Under old business, the board will talk about buildings and water system improvements and hear an update on the broadband internet.

Under new business, the board will hear the audit overview, discuss administrative items, make appointments and consider tax matters.

The citizen comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to the commissioners about any issue or item not on the agenda.

County Manager Ashley Wooten will give his report to the board.

At 6 p.m. Monday, the McDowell County Board of Education will hold its first meeting of 2023 in the boardroom of the District Office on South Main Street in Marion.

Board members will hear a series of administrative reports and recognize students and staff for achievements. They will hear the report from the teacher representative.

The public comment period will follow. Comments will be held to a three-minute time limit.

Under unfinished business, board members will talk about the McDowell High tennis courts and multipurpose field project as well as the elementary school facilities and capacity study.

Under new business, board members will consider 2023 board committee assignments, the federal programs equity plan and board reports.

The Board of Education will next consider the consent agenda and hold a closed session about personnel matters, legal matters and land acquisition.

School system officials will announce upcoming board work sessions.