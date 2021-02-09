McDowell County Board of Education to state: Make teacher vaccines a priority

“I think it is an important way for us to put forth to the public,” said board member Beth Silver. “Specifically our school employees who are doing an amazing job and there are other groups that should be moved and elevated to the front line as well. But the decision to put kids back in school before our staff was vaccinated was not the decision of McDowell County Schools. It is important that the McDowell County public understands that our hands have been tied by Governor Cooper and Secretary Cohen in the roll out of these vaccines. “