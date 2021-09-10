McDowell County Board of Education to revisit mask policy Monday

The McDowell County Board of Education will meet for their September meeting on Monday to vote on three items under new business, including the mask mandate.

Monday’s night school board meeting will open with the Superintendent Mark Garrett’s administrative reports followed by student recognitions of the McDowell High School Fishing Team and a staff recognition.

Toby Bramblett will give a presentation on behalf of the Corpening Memorial YMCA followed by the teacher representative presentation.

After any correspondence is read aloud, the public are allowed to address the board.

Before the votes on Monday, board members will hear a COVID-19 update for McDowell County and discuss Garrett’s contract extension.

As promised in the August meeting, school board members will revisit the mask mandate for students and staff each time they meet and take a vote on the continuing issue. Also under new business, the board will vote on a mental health plan and bus driver compensation.

To listen in on the meeting dial +1-929-205-6099 with Meeting ID: 954 7426 1932 and Password: 590. A Zoom link can be found at mcdowell.k12.nc.us.boe/meeting.