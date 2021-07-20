McDowell County Board of Education supports myFutureNC effort

The McDowell County Board of Education on Monday agreed to support myFutureNC and its ambitious goal: ensuring that by 2030, 2 million North Carolinians have a postsecondary degree or credential — more than doubling projected growth over the next 10 years.

The board met at their regularly scheduled meeting face to face and streaming virtually as well.

myFutureNC is a statewide nonprofit organization focused on educational attainment and is the result of collaboration between North Carolina leaders in education, business and government. Their mission is to prepare North Carolina for the future by empowering individuals, strengthening communities and ensuring our economic viability in a global economy.

“Our education system and our economy are out of sync,” myFutureNC leaders said on their website. “Job seekers struggle to find jobs, and employers struggle to find the talent they need to fill openings. If we stay on the trajectory projected in 2019 of increased degrees and credentials, by 2030, North Carolina will still fall short by at least 400,000 individuals with the skills needed to fill our state’s projected jobs’ needs.

myFutureNC is working across sectors and in communities throughout the state to:

Close gaps in postsecondary attainment.