McDowell County Board of Education supports myFutureNC effort

The McDowell County Board of Education on Monday agreed to support myFutureNC and its ambitious goal: ensuring that by 2030, 2 million North Carolinians have a postsecondary degree or credential — more than doubling projected growth over the next 10 years.
The board met at their regularly scheduled meeting face to face and streaming virtually as well.
myFutureNC is a statewide nonprofit organization focused on educational attainment and is the result of collaboration between North Carolina leaders in education, business and government. Their mission is to prepare North Carolina for the future by empowering individuals, strengthening communities and ensuring our economic viability in a global economy.
“Our education system and our economy are out of sync,” myFutureNC leaders said on their website. “Job seekers struggle to find jobs, and employers struggle to find the talent they need to fill openings. If we stay on the trajectory projected in 2019 of increased degrees and credentials, by 2030, North Carolina will still fall short by at least 400,000 individuals with the skills needed to fill our state’s projected jobs’ needs.
myFutureNC is working across sectors and in communities throughout the state to:
Close gaps in postsecondary attainment.
Promote alignment between educational programming and business/industry needs.
Ultimately improve the quality of educational opportunities for all North Carolinians.
“McDowell County Schools along with other key partners will help advance the educational attainment of students in North Carolina by delivering excellence in education. Where students are engaged in collaboration, communication and innovation so that they are ready to graduate ready to achieve success and positively shape the future,” said Superintendent Mark Garrett, reading from a portion of the resolution.
The county and data resources section of the myFutureNC website identified opportunities for growth in all 100 counties.
Compared to rural non-metro counties and the state, these three areas represent the biggest opportunities for McDowell County to improve future attainment outcomes:
Transition to Postsecondary — 48% of McDowell County seniors enroll in postsecondary within 12 months of graduation, below the rural non-metro county average of 57%.
FAFSA Completion — 48% of McDowell County high school seniors complete the FAFSA, below the rural non-metro county average of 55%. FAFSA is the form students need to fill out to get any financial aid from the federal government to help pay for college.
High School Graduation — 83% of McDowell County ninth-graders complete high school in 4 years or less, below the rural non-metro county average of 86%.