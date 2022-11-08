McDowell County Board of Education says goodbye to departing members

The McDowell County Board of Education recognized students and staff members for their accomplishments and bid two of their own farewell at Monday night’s meeting.

The board met in regular session at the Central Office.

It was the final meeting for board members Bob Brackett and Brian Piercy. Brackett served on the board for 22 years following a teaching and coaching career that began in 1960. Piercy had two separate runs on the board, serving a total 14 years.

“Everything you have ever done has been about the students,” Interim Superintendent Brian Oliver said while discussing Piercy’s time on the board.

Oliver reflected on Brackett’s long career, calling him a “servant to McDowell County Schools.”

In other action, the board:

- Presented Charlie Mae Mace, one of the first school secretaries in the state, with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

- Recognized students Alyssa Hemphill of West McDowell Middle School and Emma Washburn of McDowell High School for their accomplishments.

- Heard from Jason Garner, youth pastor at new Manna Baptist Church, on behalf of Christian Perspective Representatives (CPR) during the public comment portion. He thanked the board for responding to CPR and having an “open-door policy.”

- Received a report from teacher representative Kelly Phillips about community partnerships at each school.

- Voted to move forward on work at the tennis courts at McDowell High School.

- Discussed grants recently awarded to the school system totaling more than $1 million.

- Held a closed session.