McDowell County Board of Education recognizes Foothills Community School for achievement

The McDowell County Board of Education met Monday for plenty of student and staff recognition, including honoring Foothills Community School for earning the title 2022 STEM School of Distinction.

FCS is an option for all sixth- to eighth-grade students in McDowell County Schools. It is located at West McDowell Middle School.

FCS integrates subjects through STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) by focusing on the local community and participation in service learning and career projects and programs.

To identify and recognize exemplary STEM Schools and STEM Programs, the STEM Schools of Distinction recognition program was developed a the state level, according to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.

Schools have an opportunity to submit an application providing narrative and evidence of their schools' distinguished STEM approaches to leading and learning.

Melissa Elliott is principal of FCS.

In other business, the board:

-Accepted the N.C. School Board Association Silver Bell Award, which recognizes professional development and training.

-Saluted Tracey Widmann, who was recently named Principal of the Year for McDowell County Schools.

-Recognized the local chapter of Future Farmer of America, which has grown to 152 members.

-Noted National School Lunch Week.

-Said members were examining the dress code policy following public comment at last month’s meeting.

- Held a closed session.