 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured editor's pick

McDowell County Board of Education recognizes Foothills Community School for achievement

  • 0
12 fcs stem school -p1.jpg

Foothills Community School was honored at Monday's meeting of the McDowell County Board of Education for earning the title 2022 N.C. School of Distinction.

 SUBMITTED

The McDowell County Board of Education met Monday for plenty of student and staff recognition, including honoring Foothills Community School for earning the title 2022 STEM School of Distinction.

FCS is an option for all sixth- to eighth-grade students in McDowell County Schools. It is located at West McDowell Middle School.

FCS integrates subjects through STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) by focusing on the local community and participation in service learning and career projects and programs.

To identify and recognize exemplary STEM Schools and STEM Programs, the STEM Schools of Distinction recognition program was developed a the state level, according to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.

Schools have an opportunity to submit an application providing narrative and evidence of their schools' distinguished STEM approaches to leading and learning.

People are also reading…

Melissa Elliott is principal of FCS.

In other business, the board:

-Accepted the N.C. School Board Association Silver Bell Award, which recognizes professional development and training.

-Saluted Tracey Widmann, who was recently named Principal of the Year for McDowell County Schools.

-Recognized the local chapter of Future Farmer of America, which has grown to 152 members.

-Noted National School Lunch Week.

-Said members were examining the dress code policy following public comment at last month’s meeting.

- Held a closed session.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Juvenile endangered seahorses released into underwater 'hotels' to rebuild population

Recommended for you