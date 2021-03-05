McDowell County Board of Education meets Monday

From staff reports
The McDowell County Board of Education will discuss the 2021-2022 school calendar.
The meeting is set for Monday at 6:30 p.m. in accordance to the Governor’s Executive Order; meeting room capacity is limited to 10 persons. The meeting will be held online and the public can access it at www.mcdowell.k12.nc.us.
In addition to discussing the 2021-2022 School Calendar, the board will:
• Get an update on the Old Fort Project
• Give a COVID-19 update
• Approve consent agenda
• Hold a closed session for personnel considerations
For more information, visit www.mcdowell.k12.nc.us.
