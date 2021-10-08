McDowell County Board of Education meets Monday

The McDowell County Board of Education will meet on Monday to discuss several new business items.

During new business, the board will vote on the school nutrition salary scale and decide on delegates to attend the state board of education meeting. Also during this time, they will discuss ESSER III funds, a Safe Schools grant and the McDowell County Schools Strategic Plan.

In old business, the board will revisit the mask policy for students and staff. So far, the board has voted to uphold the mask policy since school began. They will hear an update on COVID-19.

Superintendent Mark Garrett will give his reports, as well as the board. Public comments are scheduled before old business.

The meeting can be attended in person in the boardroom of the Central Office. To view the meeting online, visit www.mcdowell.k12.nc.us for the Zoom link.