 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McDowell County Board of Education meeting live online and by phone at 6 p.m.
0 comments
breaking editor's pick

McDowell County Board of Education meeting live online and by phone at 6 p.m.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
school logo.jpg

The McDowell County Board of Education meeting will be live via Zoom and by dial-up on your phone at 6 pm. 

Follow this link for instructions.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban's swift Afghan takeover shocks Biden team

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics