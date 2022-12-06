McDowell County Board of Education elects new chair and vice-chair

The McDowell County Board of Education met in regular session on Monday and selected a new chair and vice-chair as part of the annual reorganization of board leadership.

The board named Terry English chair and Amy Moomaw vice-chair, both in unanimous votes.

English, who along with his family operates a commercial dairy farm in North Cove, was first elected to the board in 1996.

“I greatly appreciate the confidence placed in me by my fellow board members to serve as chair during the upcoming year,” English said following the meeting. “I believe that although there will be some tough decisions and hard choices, that the board will always do what is best for students."

Moomaw, a registered consulting dietician in McDowell and surrounding areas, was first elected to the board in 2012.

“It has been a privilege to serve my community on the Board of Education,” she told The McDowell News. “I would like to express my appreciation for my fellow board members' nomination and vote to serve as their vice-chair. I am so excited to welcome our newest members and continue to work alongside our current members as we strive to meet the needs of the students and staff of McDowell County Schools.”

New board members following November's election are Angela Allen-Helms in the Marion district, Eddie Shuford in the P.G. district and Chuck Abernathy in the Nebo district.

In other business, the board:

- Recognized the accomplishments of the McDowell NJROTC.

- Received reports from Interim Superintendent Brian Oliver and Teacher Representative Kelly Phillips.

- Opened the floor for public comment. There was none.

- Approved an improvement plan for low-performing schools.

- Allowed McDowell High School to explore two new course offerings, forensics and marine biology.

- Tabled a facility usage request until the January meeting.