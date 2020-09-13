McDowell County Board of Education, County Commission meet separately Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The McDowell News, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two local governing boards will meet separately on Monday.

The McDowell County Board of Commissioners will hold the regular meeting for September at 5 p.m. Monday in the conference room of the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center at 634 College Drive.

The commissioners will first hear the COVID-19 update from Emergency Management Director William Kehler. Also on the agenda will be an update from Brittany Wright about the county's animal shelter and from County Planner Ron Harmon about a planning ordinance.

Under old business, the commissioners will talk about the legislative goals of the N.C. Association of County Commissioners and get more information about the EMS building projects. They will hear an update about the public shooting range and courthouse renovation work.

Under new business, county officials will talk about the lease of property on West Court Street in Marion. They will take care of administrative items and tax matters.

The citizen comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to the board about any issue or item not on the agenda.

County Manager Ashley Wooten will give his report to the board.

McDowell County Board of Education