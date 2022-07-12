McDowell County Board of Education approves new food vendor, prayer certification

The McDowell County Board of Education held its July meeting on Monday marking the first appearance with Brian Oliver seated as Interim School Superintendent.

Last month, Oliver was named to the title after former Superintendent Mark Garrett accepted the same position with Henderson County Schools. Oliver has served with McDowell County Schools (MCS) as assistant superintendent for many years, and has 26 years experience in education.

Monday’s agenda included three action items under new business which were all unanimously approved. The first was accepting The Counseling Group as a mental health provider for staff and their families until 2025.

Jonathan Haynes with McDowell County Schools Nutrition then presented the board with new and existing bids for food and beverages. PET Dairy renewed their contract to provide milk and ice cream to MCS, and P&R Produce will continue as the vegetable vendor, Haynes announced. Sysco of Charlotte was accepted as a new bid for grocery delivery, and Pepsi was accepted for beverages.

The final new business item was allowing Oliver to sign the yearly N.C. Prayer Certification and Assurances agreement. Under this agreement, the schools accept federal funding under the terms there is “no policy that prevents, or otherwise denies, participation in constitutionally protected prayer in public schools,” according to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction Federal Programs handbook. Currently, MCS offers the Pledge of Allegiance each morning followed by a Moment of Silence, which students can choose to participate in.

Under old business, the Building and Grounds Committee updated the progress for the tennis courts, bathrooms and lockers at McDowell High School. Chairman and board member Greg Barksdale said 90% of the preliminary work is almost finished with the tennis courts. The committee also announced a $15,000 facility, population and structural analysis for Eastfield Global Magnet School, Marion Elementary and East McDowell Middle. The project will take four months to complete and is scheduled to start Aug. 1. Paving projects have been completed at Eastfield, and are moving on to McDowell High, Nebo and Glenwood, with completion dates by Aug. 25.

For more information on MCS, visit www.mcdowell.k12.nc.us.