McDowell County Board of Eduation to state: Make teacher vaccines a priority

The McDowell County Board of Education discussed a COVID-19 vaccine draft resolution at its meeting Monday night, a measure that seeks to ensure safety for local teachers.
The board met within CDC guidelines for social distancing in accordance to the Governor’s Executive Order. Meeting room capacity is limited to 10 persons. Some met at the boardroom and others joined virtually.
The board discussed the possibly of a resolution being drafted to send to Gov. Roy Cooper about the priority of North Carolina teachers being vaccinated before going back to face-to-face learning.
“Last week when the legislators announced the in-person mandatory option for all school districts, it really got me to thinking how vulnerable a lot of our teaching staff is in the classroom,” said board member Terry English. “Especially in that same time when we return to face to face and in-person learning. I know each community has a number of teachers that live there, work there, worship there and are part of the community -- our folks want this, need this, and also to reflect the concern of our teaching staff.”
Superintendent Mark Garrett read a draft of the resolution at the meeting. Part of the resolution was lifted from a similar document from a Texas school district submitted to that state and part of the resolution was written by Garrett.
“I think it is an important way for us to put forth to the public,” said board member Beth Silver. “Specifically our school employees who are doing an amazing job and there are other groups that should be moved and elevated to the front line as well. But the decision to put kids back in school before our staff was vaccinated was not the decision of McDowell County Schools. It is important that the McDowell County public understands that our hands have been tied by Governor Cooper and Secretary Cohen in the roll out of these vaccines. “
A motion was made and approved to submit the resolution to the governor, Secretary Mandy Cohen, elected officials and the media.
