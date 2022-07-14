McDowell County authorities help in search for missing Asheville man

McDowell County authorities are participating in the search for a missing Asheville man whose car was last seen in the Curtis Creek area.

The family of Gabe Focaracci is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his safe return. Focaracci has been missing since Friday, June 24. His car was found on Tuesday, July 12 on Curtis Creek Road in McDowell County. A search for Focaracci is ongoing, according to a news release.

Focaracci, 20, of Asheville, was reported missing by his family and was last seen on Friday, June 24. He was supposed to go to a concert with some friends on Sunday, June 26, but never showed up. He has also not shown up for work since last month, according to a Facebook post from the Asheville Police Department.

He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was driving a 2004 Toyota Solara, which was found on Curtis Creek Road in McDowell. His family is concerned for his welfare.

Anyone that has been in the Curtis Creek area in the past month and may have seen something that may be related to Focaracci’s disappearance is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 828-652-2237.

They can also contact the Asheville Police Department with an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411. You can also contact APD at 828-252-1110.