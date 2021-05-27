McDowell County announces new director of parks and recreation

“It is my hope that through these relationships, we will encourage useful discussion, that will lead to positive change and a Parks and Recreation Department that serves to improve the physical as well as mental well-being and overall morale of our citizenry and anyone who visits our beautiful county,” he said.

Marsh said his priorities will be people, facilities and resources.

“I feel as a leader, I must start there,” he said. “I want to ‘hit the ground running’ and in order to do that, I must familiarize myself with the existing personnel, facilities and resources.”

As for people, Marsh said he needs to know who works within the Parks and Recreation Department. “What are their needs?” he said. “How can I help them do their jobs more effectively and do they need any additional help to make the department more successful.”

He plans to tour each facility placed under his charge within the first two weeks on the job. “I need to see them first-hand and identify any specific needs,” he said. “I will begin by identifying and addressing any unsafe conditions and then work to create a plan for immediate and long term improvements.”

As for resources, he said he would focus on the area’s natural beauty and making good use of taxpayer money.

