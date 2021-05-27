McDowell County announces new director of parks and recreation

McDowell County has a new director for the Parks and Recreation Department.
Chad Marsh, 44, will be the new recreation director for the county, and he will be the successor for Susan Huskins, who is retiring. His starting date is Tuesday, June 1.
The McDowell County Parks and Recreation Department includes the Recreation Center on West Court Street, the McDowell County Sports Complex, Sandy Andrews Park, Woodlawn Roadside Park, Greenlee Park, the trails at the YMCA and the Senior Center, Point Lookout Trail and Lindley Park and the swimming pool in Old Fort. This fall, the new public shooting range will become a part of the county’s Recreation Department.
When asked about his vision for the department, Marsh said it is twofold.
“One, I want to help foster a directorate that ‘leads from the front,’” he said. “This means I plan on being visible and getting out from behind my desk to visit the people and facilities placed under my charge. I want to make myself available to not only look but to also listen, so I determine where we need to make improvements and that positively impact the lives of our employees, our facilities and our programs.”
Secondly, Marsh said he wants “to work alongside our state, county, city, town and community representatives to build relationships that matter.”
“It is my hope that through these relationships, we will encourage useful discussion, that will lead to positive change and a Parks and Recreation Department that serves to improve the physical as well as mental well-being and overall morale of our citizenry and anyone who visits our beautiful county,” he said.
Marsh said his priorities will be people, facilities and resources.
“I feel as a leader, I must start there,” he said. “I want to ‘hit the ground running’ and in order to do that, I must familiarize myself with the existing personnel, facilities and resources.”
As for people, Marsh said he needs to know who works within the Parks and Recreation Department. “What are their needs?” he said. “How can I help them do their jobs more effectively and do they need any additional help to make the department more successful.”
He plans to tour each facility placed under his charge within the first two weeks on the job. “I need to see them first-hand and identify any specific needs,” he said. “I will begin by identifying and addressing any unsafe conditions and then work to create a plan for immediate and long term improvements.”
As for resources, he said he would focus on the area’s natural beauty and making good use of taxpayer money.
“Whenever possible, I feel obligated to ensure the Parks and Recreation Department acts as a good steward of our facilities and the surrounding area,” he said. “I believe the position of director of Parks and Recreation exists to serve the people of McDowell County and as a public servant, I must be a good steward of each dollar allocated to my directorate’s budget. Furthermore, I feel it’s my obligation to ensure a clear and real layer of accountability exists with regards to money being taken at every concession stand and gate. We must ensure those dollars go back into the programs from which they were collected and intended. Additionally, there are a myriad of grants which exist and I intend on pursuing some of those grants to further improve our existing facilities and perhaps even create new ones.”
Marsh has a Bachelor of Science degree in history with a minor in naval science from Jacksonville University. He has a Master’s degree in human resource management from Webster University. From 1995 to 2016, he served in the U.S. Navy and retired as a lieutenant commander.
“It’s really hard to summarize 20-plus years of military experience,” he said to The McDowell News. “While I was in the Navy, I led and was responsible for as many as 300 personnel at one time and I oversaw large projects up to $250 million. That is not something that can easily be explained but those data points are certainly relevant when being considered for a position that leads people and has fiscal responsibilities.”
Marsh has been the vice president for human resources and marketing for GEM Constructors from 2016 to this year. He was president of the McDowell Titan Athletic Booster Club from July 2018 to September 2019. He was a member of the McDowell County Board of Education from October 2019 to December 2020.
In recent years, Marsh has been involved with the development of the Larry D. Miller Business Complex in downtown Marion. With his new job, he is ending his association with the Miller Complex.
“I appreciate everything the Miller family has done for me and for their trust in allowing me to be part of the work done at the complex,” he said to The McDowell News. “I am proud of everything we have accomplished there and hope it continues to grow.”
The Parks and Recreation Department has six full-time employees (including the director) and several part-time and seasonal employees. In his new job, Marsh will earn $73,668 a year.
County officials have agreed to increase the pay scale for this position because of the greater responsibility now. The public shooting range and the new trails in McDowell will come under this department.
The contractor for the shooting range is England Builders and the county will seek separate bids from companies about building the office structure. The shooting range is scheduled to open this fall.
“As the director of McDowell County Parks and Recreation, I will work to ensure the facilities placed under my charge are operated in a safe, professional manner,” said Marsh to The McDowell News. “It is my hope that our facilities serve to encourage participation and provide an atmosphere where people of all ages and abilities can be educated and find enjoyment.”
County Manager Ashley Wooten made the decision to hire Marsh in consultation with the county commissioners. There were 36 applicants for the job of parks and recreation director.
“When we interviewed (Marsh), it was very apparent he is passionate about this community,” said Wooten. “And he has a strong passion as well for recreation and wants to see as we all do growth in that department for county residents of all ages. He was the candidate that we knew would take us to the next level where we want to be.”
“Chad is bringing a lot of good things to the table,” said Commission Chairman Tony Brown to The McDowell News. “Chad is a family man and that is very important in that position. He has the military background, which I think is an extreme plus. A lot of those things combined I think will make Chad a good fit for the county.”