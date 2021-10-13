McDowell County announces new deputy EM director/fire marshal

McDowell County Emergency Services announced Wednesday the promotion of Andrew Pressley to the position of fire marshal and deputy director of McDowell County Emergency Management.

Pressley, 32, fills the spot left vacant by former Deputy Director Craig Walker who served for 27 years with McDowell County Emergency Services.

Pressley joined the agency in 2012. He most recently served as a shift captain at EMS and as an assistant fire investigator within the Fire Marshal’s Office. In his new role, he will oversee multiple divisions including fire marshal, Emergency Management and 911 Addressing, according to a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In his new job, he will earn $67,530 a year.

Pressley holds multiple certifications including fire investigation technician, certified firefighter, technical rescuer, critical care paramedic, emergency medical dispatcher, multiple National Incident Management certifications, and will soon test for his Certified Fire Investigator (CFI) certification. He is also a sworn deputy with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, according to the news release.