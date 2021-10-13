McDowell County announces new deputy EM director/fire marshal

McDowell County Emergency Services announced Wednesday the promotion of Andrew Pressley to the position of fire marshal and deputy director of McDowell County Emergency Management.
Pressley, 32, fills the spot left vacant by former Deputy Director Craig Walker who served for 27 years with McDowell County Emergency Services.
Pressley joined the agency in 2012. He most recently served as a shift captain at EMS and as an assistant fire investigator within the Fire Marshal’s Office. In his new role, he will oversee multiple divisions including fire marshal, Emergency Management and 911 Addressing, according to a news release.
In his new job, he will earn $67,530 a year.
Pressley holds multiple certifications including fire investigation technician, certified firefighter, technical rescuer, critical care paramedic, emergency medical dispatcher, multiple National Incident Management certifications, and will soon test for his Certified Fire Investigator (CFI) certification. He is also a sworn deputy with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, according to the news release.
“Deputy Director Pressley is an outstanding leader with a stellar track record in emergency services,” said Emergency Services Director William Kehler. “I look forward to him serving in this position and taking our agency and the level of service we provide to the community and our partners to the next level. He comes to these divisions with a vision and the dedication and commitment to navigate the challenging times we are facing as a community.”