McDowell continues to recover from Winter Storm Izzy

McDowell County continued to dig out from Winter Storm Izzy Tuesday while emergency officials monitored the forecast for more winter weather predicted for the weekend.
McDowell Emergency Services Director William Kehler reported Tuesday the National Guard Hot Spot Team that came here to assist during Winter Storm Izzy was demobilized that morning and will return to its home base.
As of Tuesday, there no power outages to report for McDowell. The N.C. Department of Transportation continued to work on primary and secondary roads throughout the county. McDowell EMS has responded to multiple calls where residents have fallen due to the ice, according to Kehler.
“We continue to have access issues on secondary roads and private drives,” he said. “Local fire departments along with McDowell Rescue continue to provide critical support so that patients can be reached in a timely manner.”
One of these involved people who were stranded at Catawba Falls Preserve, a gated mountain community between Old Fort and Black Mountain. Emergency personnel from Crooked Creek Fire Department, McDowell Emergency Management and McDowell County Public Works assisted 18 people in Catawba Falls Preserve after a call was received stating they were stranded and had ran out of food. Care packages and water were delivered via utility terrain vehicles (UTVs.
An additional call for assistance was received from people stranded in the Laurel's Crossing development in the Sugar Hill Community. Sugar Hill Fire Department, along with Emergency Management, are assisting these individuals, according to Kehler.
Now that Winter Storm Izzy is over, weather forecasters are calling for more snow on Friday.
“We continue to monitor the forecast for this weekend, as another round of winter weather is possible,” said Kehler on Tuesday.
A key weather factor in determining if another major storm develops along the Atlantic seaboard will be the jet stream and how far west its southward dip will reach.
"Should the jet stream dip set up right along or just off the coast, then the storm would more likely be swept out to sea before heading very far north on the Atlantic seaboard early this weekend," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.
But if the jet stream dip hangs back a bit toward the Appalachians, high pressure over New England may block the path and prevent the storm from escaping out to sea.
"In that case, the storm would tend to climb northward along the coast with the potential for snow or a wintry mix combination along the Interstate-95 corridor of the mid-Atlantic and New England," Rayno said.