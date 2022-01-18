McDowell continues to recover from Winter Storm Izzy

An additional call for assistance was received from people stranded in the Laurel's Crossing development in the Sugar Hill Community. Sugar Hill Fire Department, along with Emergency Management, are assisting these individuals, according to Kehler.

Now that Winter Storm Izzy is over, weather forecasters are calling for more snow on Friday.

“We continue to monitor the forecast for this weekend, as another round of winter weather is possible,” said Kehler on Tuesday.

A key weather factor in determining if another major storm develops along the Atlantic seaboard will be the jet stream and how far west its southward dip will reach.

"Should the jet stream dip set up right along or just off the coast, then the storm would more likely be swept out to sea before heading very far north on the Atlantic seaboard early this weekend," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

But if the jet stream dip hangs back a bit toward the Appalachians, high pressure over New England may block the path and prevent the storm from escaping out to sea.