McDowell commuity comes to the aid of family after home burns

But the most devastating loss of all was their pets, which died in the fire. The Bartletts lost their Great Dane dog and three cats.

“It’s hard. I would give everything to get my pets back,” said Tonia Bartlett.

As for the cause of the fire, everything is pointing to an electrical problem at this point, according to Washburn.

With the loss of their home, the Bartletts went to live with another daughter Amber Bartlett, who resides in Black Mountain.

The American Red Cross chapter was contacted at the time of the fire to help them. It is particularly devastating to lose your home before the Christmas season.

But on Thursday, the Bartletts were busy moving into a new home. State Employees Credit Union in Marion had a house for them to rent. They signed the lease for a house off Veterans Drive in Marion.

“We’re moving in today,” said Tonia Bartlett on Thursday to The McDowell News.

Over the past few days, her family has received so much help from “so many people. More than I could count. Strangers are reaching out to us.”