The McDowell County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing Monday about the proposed budget for 2023-24 which lowers the property tax rate by 1 cent.

The commissioners will hold their first regular meeting for June at 5 p.m. Monday at the County Administrative Offices at 69 N. Main St. in Marion.

First, the commissioners will hear an update about Lake James State Park from Superintendent Nora Coffey and a report about Parks and Recreation projects from Director Chad Marsh.

Next, the public hearing will be held about the proposed budget.

Recently, County Manager Ashley Wooten gave the McDowell County Board of Commissioners a proposed $61 million budget for fiscal year 2023-24 with a 1-cent reduction on the property tax rate. The recommended budget calls for a county property tax rate of 56.75 cents per $100 valuation. Last year, the adopted budget had a tax rate of 57.75 cents per $100 valuation. State law requires for a public hearing is held before a local government budget is adopted.

Under old business, the commissioners will hear reports about water projects, building upgrades and animal services.

Under new business, the board will talk about fireworks shows, Golden LEAF grants, the fiscal year 2023 budget, administrative items, board appointments and tax matters.

The citizen comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to the board about any issue or item not on the agenda.

Wooten also will give his report to the commissioners.