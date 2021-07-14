McDowell Commissioners talk about how to use $8.8 million in federal money

Heard updates about other building projects. The new Emergency Services headquarters building is approximately six to seven months from completion. The North Main Street building (the former Kirksey Funeral Home) is about three weeks into construction. The first part of the work involves selective demolition of the interior. The county will seek bids for the new parking lot on South Garden Street. County staff is reviewing options on how best to relocate the probation/parole office to the second floor of the County Administration Building. As for that building, county officials are trying to come up with a new name for it since the administrative offices have moved out and are not coming back.

Heard an update about the greenway trail extension. Several years ago, N.C. Department of Transportation awarded the county a total of $2.2 million for the construction of an extension of the greenway near the existing section at Greenlee Park. The county is required to provide a $550,000 match over the next few years. The first step of the project is to select an engineer. A review committee will be meeting later this week to select the final firm.