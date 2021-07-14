McDowell Commissioners talk about how to use $8.8 million in federal money

During Monday’s regular meeting, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners talked about how they can best use federal money from the American Rescue Plan.
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was signed by President Joe Biden to provide additional relief for individuals and businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic. It includes funding for state and local governments as well as COVID-19-related testing, vaccination support and research. McDowell County’s portion is estimated to be $8.8 million, according to County Manager Ashley Wooten.
During Monday’s meeting, the commissioners heard a request from Connect McDowell, the coalition of volunteers working to get more local people and businesses connected to broadband internet. They asked for the commissioners to devote 80% of that $8.8 million for expanding broadband internet in McDowell. County officials are not sure if they can legally use the ARP funds for Internet services and are researching the matter.
Later in the meeting, county officials talked about other ways to use some of this money.
Last month, the commissioners agreed to move forward with getting engineers for the possible expansion of the Nebo water system. This process will take some time due to having to conduct interviews and check the details. The goal is to have a firm proposal before the board at the September meeting, according to Wooten.
Several years ago, an extension of the water line was initiated on Stacy Hill Road. The line was intended to connect Harmony Grove Road back to U.S. 70. The loop was not completed due to higher than anticipated bids. The design has been revised to bring down the cost substantially. Now that the design and permits are in hand, county staff recommended moving forward using the American Rescue Plan funds to complete the loop.
Likewise, county officials have talked about additional compensation for essential/frontline workers. The federal rule allows for “premium pay” of up to $25,000 per eligible employee and the $25,000 is on top of all other compensation. The federal guidance suggests targeting any funds towards low- to moderate-income employees, but allows premium pay for employees making up to $76,500 without the need to provide justification, according to Wooten.
After a discussion, the commissioners approved the water line extension, but decided to continue talking about the premium pay until August.
In other business, the McDowell County Commissioners:
Heard an update about the public shooting range. Construction continues. The bridge over Muddy Creek is complete and the range building and the range shelters will start construction in a few weeks once some additional grading has taken place. Recreation Director Chad Marsh met with N.C. Wildlife officials and is starting to lay the groundwork for the operational side. He will come back to the board in the next few months to discuss the operating hours and fees.
Heard updates about other building projects. The new Emergency Services headquarters building is approximately six to seven months from completion. The North Main Street building (the former Kirksey Funeral Home) is about three weeks into construction. The first part of the work involves selective demolition of the interior. The county will seek bids for the new parking lot on South Garden Street. County staff is reviewing options on how best to relocate the probation/parole office to the second floor of the County Administration Building. As for that building, county officials are trying to come up with a new name for it since the administrative offices have moved out and are not coming back.
Heard an update about the greenway trail extension. Several years ago, N.C. Department of Transportation awarded the county a total of $2.2 million for the construction of an extension of the greenway near the existing section at Greenlee Park. The county is required to provide a $550,000 match over the next few years. The first step of the project is to select an engineer. A review committee will be meeting later this week to select the final firm.
Talked again about agreement with the city of Marion and the Marion Fire Department. Last month, the commissioners approved the increase of the service district tax supporting the Marion Fire Department with several conditions including updating the contract between the county and the city. The board directed that transactions more than $3,000 would need both city and county approval. City officials have requested to move forward with the purchase of the rescue equipment that has been discussed at prior meetings. The commissioners approved that purchase.
Talked about the operations at the transfer station and convenience centers. On Monday, July 5, the transfer station and convenience centers were closed. Trash bags were left at the gates and sometimes thrown inside the fence at multiple sites. The Sheriff’s Office has been assisting with looking for names on papers inside the bags. This has been an issue at times during holidays, but the problem seems to be particularly bad this year. Commissioner Patrick Ellis talked about having better signage there and Commissioner Brenda Vaughn said video cameras should be installed. Commission Chairman Tony Brown said he would like for the transfer station and centers to be open an extra day.
Agreed to have the county serve as the fiscal agent for a statewide program called MyFutureNC.
Approved a series of administrative items and tax matters.
Appointed Jeff Judd and Harold Walker to the McDowell Economic Development Association board. Martha Zimmerman was named to the Focal Point Advisory Committee. They appointed Jeff Judd, Lloyd Cuthbertson, Margarita Ramirez and Megan Webster to the Transportation Advisory Board.