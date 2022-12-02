McDowell Commissioners, School Board, Marion City Council to convene in regular meetings

This coming week, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners, the McDowell Board of Education and the Marion City Council will hold their regular meetings.

Commissioners

Monday morning, the recently elected commissioners will take the oaths of office. They will meet for a special session at 8:15 a.m. on Monday immediately after their swearing-in to approve Sheriff Ricky Buchanan’s bond. This approval is required after each election of a sheriff. The commissioners will adjourn after the bond approval.

The regular meeting will happen as scheduled at 5 p.m. Monday at the County Administrative Offices at 69 N. Main St. in Marion.

During the regular meeting, the commissioners will select a chairman and a vice chairman. They will hear the human resources policy update and hear an update about animal services from Shelter Manager Brittney Wright. McDowell Tourism Development Authority Director Carol Price will speak to the board about a grant proposal for a park in Old Fort. County officials will hear about the Foothills Regional Commission.

Under old business, the commissioners will listen to reports about buildings, parks and recreation improvements and water system efforts.

Under new business, the commissioners will talk about administrative and tax matters and make appointments to boards and committees.

The citizen comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to the commissioners about any issue or item not on the agenda.

Under a long tradition, the commissioners will record their holiday greetings and read aloud the Christmas story from the gospel of Luke. This will be shown on the county’s cable TV channel and Website along with the rest of the meeting.

County Manager Ashley Wooten will give his report to the board.

School Board

Also, the McDowell County Board of Education will meet on Monday at 6 p.m. at the Central Office on South Main Street in Marion.

The board will introduce new members who won their seats in November and elect a chairman and vice-chairman.

In addition, the board will hear administrative reports, receive a report from the teacher representative and listen to public comment.

Also on the agenda is an ongoing discussion of the tennis courts at McDowell High School and facility use requests.

City Council

On Tuesday, the Marion City Council will hold the first regular meeting for December.

The City Council will hold its first regular meeting for February at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the City Hall.

First, the council members will consider the consent agenda. This consists of routine and non-controversial items that can be adopted with one motion of council.

The consent agenda includes approval of: the Nov. 15 regular City Council meeting minutes, a capital project ordinance for the Clinchfield sewer subbasin project and some budget ordinance amendments.

Mayor Steve Little will give a special presentation. The McDowell Tourism Development Authority will speak to council.

Council members will hear a presentation of the 2021-2022 city audit report. The public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to council about any issue or item not on the agenda.

Council members will talk about parking on East Court Street and vote on the fiscal year 2023-2024 budget calendar.

City Manager Bob Boyette will give his report to council.