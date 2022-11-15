McDowell Commissioners recognize Little League champions

On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners recognized the Junior League All-Stars who won the 2022 state championship.

The McDowell County Junior League All-Stars recently took home the state championship by beating the East Chatham All-Stars 7-3. This victory gave McDowell County Little League its first state championship in program history. The team made it to the regional tournament.

During Monday’s regular meeting, the commissioners commended the local team and their coaches for this achievement.

The state championship team of 13- and 14-year-olds consists of Levi Boone, Isaac Brendle, Danny Brown, Kaden Buchanan, Dominic Cardenas, Jacoby Dale, Tanner Furr, Anthony Mackey, Drue Rose, Hayden Shelton, Jayden Silver, Zeb Street and Reid Waugh. They were led by manager Jeff Brendle, assistant coach Dean Rose and assistant coach James Furr.

Rec Center upgrades

In other business, the commissioners heard an update about the planned improvements for the county Recreation Center on West Court Street.

The planned upgrades for the Rec Center complex will be done in phases. One phase will consist of improvements to the baseball field and the other phase will focus on a reworking of the swimming pool and the addition of a splash pad.

The county’s architect has requested a meeting with the swimming pool consultant who will help design that part of the project. The pool consultant has the plans and is working on the technical requirements of the pump system, according to county officials.

The county continues to work on improvements for the Maple Leaf Complex. Recently, Recreation Director Chad Marsh announced plans to build a playground at Maple Leaf that would be accessible for all people, regardless of their abilities. The county has submitted a grant application for the new playground. County staff will meet later this month to review possible recreation improvements that can be submitted for state grant money.

Old Fort celebration

In other business, the commissioners heard a report about the 150th anniversary celebration for the town of Old Fort, which will take place next year.

Chamber of Commerce President Kim Effler and 150 Project committee member Cathy Moore sesquicentennial gave an overview of some of the events planned for 2023. The 150 Project aims to elevate, promote, and highlight Old Fort’s sesquicentennial through celebration of art, history and events. The celebration will kick off on Feb. 23, 2023 will include an almost year-long series of events. They will include a scavenger hunt around town, monthly historical talks and a long-term oral history project launch.

Moore asked if the Board of Commissioners would like to help support this celebration. She said the town is willing to contribute $4,000 to their efforts and may go to $5,000. Commissioner Patrick Ellis, who lives in Old Fort, said the board would consider doing something similar at the next meeting. Commission Vice Chairman David Walker, who presided Monday, said the board would get back in touch with the 150 Project committee.

Trails Association

The commissioners next heard from Steve Pierce with the McDowell Trails Association. He was joined by Moore and Steve Hunter, who are members of the MTA board.

Pierce gave a presentation about the Great Trails State Coalition, which is made up of non-profit organizations; trail users, builders and maintainers; business and industry and local governments, all of whom are dedicated to bringing the benefits of trails to all of North Carolina. The coalition is broad-based and is greatly responsible for the recent $29.5 million the N.C. General Assembly allocated to state trails in North Carolina, according to Pierce.

“McDowell County has an excellent track record of supporting trails and it will be my request that McDowell County consider joining the Great Trails State Coalition,” said Pierce.

He also talked about 2023 being designated as the Year of the Trail in North Carolina. There will be statewide events celebrating trails and making the case for them as an important aspect of the growing outdoor tourism industry in North Carolina and especially here in McDowell. The MTA will plan and partner in at least one event each month during 2023, said Pierce.

After hearing his presentation, the commissioners agreed for McDowell County to become part of the Great Trails State Coalition.