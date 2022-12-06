McDowell Commissioners pledge money to spay-and-neuter program

After hearing from a roomful of animal advocates, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners unanimously agreed Monday to provide $19,500 to help pay for the spaying and neutering of owned cats and dogs in McDowell.

During the regular meeting on Monday, representatives of local animal rescue groups Mercy Fund Animal Rescue, Paws and Claws and Rusty’s Legacy filled the boardroom and the front hallway of the County Administrative Offices building in downtown Marion. The animal advocates, almost all of whom wore red, were there to ask the commissioners for their help in getting more animals spayed and neutered. This would be for animals that already have owners. It would help people who have problems paying for the cost of having them altered.

The commissioners first heard from Brittany Wright, manager of the county’s animal shelter. She talked about a proposed school-based animal care program for fourth-graders she would like to implement in McDowell’s elementary schools. It has already been discussed with school system staff and it has a minimal cost of less than $500.

Then, Gary Stroud spoke to the board about ongoing animal welfare efforts in the county. He spoke on behalf of the three animal rescue groups attending the meeting. Stroud said the local animal advocates don’t wish to force people to get their animals spayed or neutered but many pet owners in McDowell need financial assistance to get this done.

There has been a program through McDowell County Department of Social Services to help people afford to pay for their pets to be altered. But the guidelines have changed and it is now more difficult to qualify. It is also limited to two pets per household.

The animal rescue groups asked the commissioners for $19,500 to help fund a program that would hopefully stop the unwanted births of thousands of dogs and cats.

“People want to spay and neuter; they can't afford it,” read an email sent out to the animal rescue groups before the meeting. “So the result is more pets being born and relinquished to the animal shelter which ends up full and rejects them. Then the pets are dumped where citizens and rescues are forced to try to take up the slack. Rescues cannot possibly meet the demand. Our only hope to end this crisis IS spay/neuter.”

This money will not be used to rescue homeless animals. All of it will be used to alter owned pets for the public. The money will be handled through the county’s animal shelter, not any rescue group, according to the email.

Stroud said they would like for the county to work with the city of Marion and contribute $19,500 to help owners with getting their animals altered. “That’s a big number and yet it’s a small number,” he added.

He said there is also a private donor who will give $5,500 if the county and the city contribute towards this effort. The $19,500 from the county and the $5,500 donation would pay for the spaying and neutering of at least 385 animals next year, said Susan Menard with the Mercy Fund Animal Rescue.

“If we can get more animals altered, we can make a huge difference in what our needs are going to be going forward as a county,” said Stroud on Monday.

After hearing from Stroud, the commissioners agreed to fund the $19,500 towards this program. The money will come from the interest earned by the American Rescue Plan funding, said County Manager Ashley Wooten.

They also approved the animal care program for the elementary schools.

Even with the amount approved by the county, animal advocates plan to request additional funding from the city of Marion. “It is a communitywide problem that requires a communitywide effort,” said Menard on Tuesday. “We were so thrilled with how (the commissioners) responded and how quickly. We are so grateful.”