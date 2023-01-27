McDowell Commissioners meet with DSS director, discuss new building

On Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners received the first report from the new Department of Social Services director. In addition, they commissioners discussed the possibility of constructing a new DSS building.

The commissioners held their second regular meeting of the month on Monday at the County Administrative Office building on North Main Street.

Last month, the commissioners appointed Bobbie Sigmon as the new DSS director. Sigmon is taking over the day-to-day supervision of more than 100 employees spread out over several units including child services, adult services, economic services, child support, as well as administrative support staff.

On Monday, she presented the commissioners with data about her department from the last month. This data reflects the activities of the department and includes goals that the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has set for McDowell County. Sigmon also spoke about how she is starting to meet with the supervisors and agency employees over the next few weeks to learn more about their particular roles and how she can support them to be successful, according to county officials.

The commissioners also talked about the future of the DSS building on East Court Street.

They previously accepted the architectural firm of Little Associates of Charlotte to provide options for the DSS building’s needs. County Manager Ashley Wooten gave an update on a recent meeting where the architectural firm asked for direction on the building’s future. The architects asked whether the county wanted to renovate and add onto the existing building or consider new construction.

The Board of Commissioners discussed the request from the firm and noted that the current building, which was originally built to be a grocery store, has limited parking and limitations on renovation due to building code requirements. Therefore, the commissioners voted to pursue discussions with the architect on the construction of a new facility, according to county officials.

In other business, the McDowell County Commissioners:

• Voted to approve the updated human resources policy that was presented to them at their December meeting.

• Voted to submit an application for an Appalachian Regional Commission grant which will be used for extension of a waterline along Sugar Hill Road towards West Marion Elementary.