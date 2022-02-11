McDowell Commissioners, Marion City Council to hold meetings this week

Both the McDowell County Board of Commissioners and the Marion City Council will hold regular meetings this week.
On Monday, the McDowell County Commissioners will hold their last meeting in the boardroom of the County Administration Building, located at 60 E. Court St. in Marion. The commissioners will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at the Administration Building, which was completed in 1976 and has been the home for county government since then.
But with the COVID-19 pandemic, the commissioners have held their meetings at other locations, primarily at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center. The larger and more spacious boardroom at Universal offers greater room for social distancing.
The county purchased the former funeral home building on North Main Street in Marion for use as the new administrative offices and the commissioners will hold their regular March meeting there. As a way to say farewell to the boardroom at the County Administration Building, county officials decided to hold the February regular meeting back at the smaller and more familiar location.
The commissioners will hear the COVID-19 update from Emergency Services Director William Kehler. They will consider the advertisement of the tax liens.
Recreation Director Chad Marsh will talk about the operations at the new shooting range. County officials will listen to the fiscal year 2021 audit presentation.
Chuck Abernathy, director of the McDowell Economic Development Association, will talk about an economic project for McDowell. Abernathy, who is a former county manager, will talk about the history of the 46-year-old commissioners’ boardroom.
Under old business, the board will hear updates about the American Rescue Plan funding and building projects.
Under new business, the board will consider administrative items and tax matters.
The public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to the board about any issue or item not on the agenda.
County Manager Ashley Wooten will give his report to the commissioners.
On Tuesday, the Marion City Council will hold its second regular meeting for February.
The City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the City Hall.
First, the council members will consider the consent agenda. This consists of routine and non-controversial items that can be adopted with one motion of council.
The consent agenda consists of: approval of the Jan. 25 City Council planning session minutes and the Feb. 1 regular City Council meeting minutes, approval of budget ordinance amendments, adoption of traffic schedule ordinance amendments, adoption of Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway bank stabilization project, adoption of Blue Ridge/Carson streets repair project.
During the regular agenda, city of Marion officials will recognize the New Year’s Eve celebration major sponsors/contributors.
Council members will hear a presentation about the McDowell tourism master plan. The Marion Business Association and the McDowell Chamber of Commerce will speak to council.
The public comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to council about any issue or item not on the agenda.
City Manager Bob Boyette will give his report to council.
One local government body that will not meet in February is the Old Fort Board of Aldermen.
Finance Officer/Town Clerk Renee Taylor said to the McDowell News the aldermen were supposed to have their regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 7 but it was canceled because there are board members who have COVID-19. One alderman was quarantined and another one tested during the night of the scheduled board meeting. One of the members are still testing positive at this time, she said on Friday.
Taylor added she is not sure if the February meeting will be rescheduled. The next scheduled one is Monday, March 7.