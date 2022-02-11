McDowell Commissioners, Marion City Council to hold meetings this week

Both the McDowell County Board of Commissioners and the Marion City Council will hold regular meetings this week.

On Monday, the McDowell County Commissioners will hold their last meeting in the boardroom of the County Administration Building, located at 60 E. Court St. in Marion. The commissioners will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at the Administration Building, which was completed in 1976 and has been the home for county government since then.

But with the COVID-19 pandemic, the commissioners have held their meetings at other locations, primarily at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center. The larger and more spacious boardroom at Universal offers greater room for social distancing.

The county purchased the former funeral home building on North Main Street in Marion for use as the new administrative offices and the commissioners will hold their regular March meeting there. As a way to say farewell to the boardroom at the County Administration Building, county officials decided to hold the February regular meeting back at the smaller and more familiar location.

The commissioners will hear the COVID-19 update from Emergency Services Director William Kehler. They will consider the advertisement of the tax liens.