McDowell Commissioners lift face mask requirement for county employees who are vaccinated

Effective immediately, McDowell County employees won’t be required to wear face masks on the job provided they are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

That was the result of a 3-2 vote taken Monday by the McDowell County Board of Commissioners.

Until that action, McDowell County employees were required to wear face masks while working as a safety measure during the COVID-19 pandemic. But during the regular meeting on Monday, Vice Chairman David Walker made a motion that any county employee who is fully vaccinated will not have to wear a mask at work. He said the board urges people in McDowell to get the COVID vaccine and all of the commissioners are vaccinated.

Walker’s motion meant a county employee would have to get two doses of the Moderna vaccine or the Pfizer vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine before they can work without a face mask.

Commissioner Chris Allison seconded Walker’s motion.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}