McDowell Commissioners lift face mask requirement for county employees who are vaccinated

Effective immediately, McDowell County employees won’t be required to wear face masks on the job provided they are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
That was the result of a 3-2 vote taken Monday by the McDowell County Board of Commissioners.
Until that action, McDowell County employees were required to wear face masks while working as a safety measure during the COVID-19 pandemic. But during the regular meeting on Monday, Vice Chairman David Walker made a motion that any county employee who is fully vaccinated will not have to wear a mask at work. He said the board urges people in McDowell to get the COVID vaccine and all of the commissioners are vaccinated.
Walker’s motion meant a county employee would have to get two doses of the Moderna vaccine or the Pfizer vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine before they can work without a face mask.
Commissioner Chris Allison seconded Walker’s motion.
During the discussion, County Manager Ashley Wooten said some county employees would still have to wear a mask regardless of what the commissioners decide. The people who work in the tag office at the County Administration Building must still wear a mask because McDowell County has contracted this office with the state. The employees of McDowell Transit must wear a mask because this county department gets federal money.
Commissioner Patrick Ellis said this wasn’t the time to loosen the mask requirements for county employees.
The commissioners sought the advice of Emergency Services Director William Kehler, who was present for this discussion. Kehler said the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention still calls for fully vaccinated people to wear face masks in indoor settings. He added he anticipates the CDC loosening these guidelines soon.
County Attorney Fred Coats was not present for this discussion.
Walker, Allison and Chairman Tony Brown voted in favor of lifting the mask requirement for vaccinated employees. Ellis and Commissioner Brenda Vaughn voted against the motion. It passed with a 3-2 vote.
Wooten said this lifting of the requirement becomes effective immediately.