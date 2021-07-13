McDowell Commissioners hear urgent request for expanding broadband Internet

During the regular meeting on Monday, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners heard again about the need for more broadband internet in the local community and were asked to take a strong action toward getting it.
The commissioners held their first regular meeting for July on Monday at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center. One of the first items on their agenda was an update from Connect McDowell, which is a coalition of volunteers working to get more local people connected to broadband internet.
Keith Buchanan, one of the leaders of Connect McDowell, brought forward a Pepsi bottle that was only one-third full. Buchanan told the commissioners that this bottle represents the 36.2% of people and businesses in McDowell that have true broadband internet (either through Morris Broadband or Spectrum). It also means that 63.8% people and businesses in McDowell do not.
“We can do better than what’s in that Pepsi bottle for McDowell County, and we’ve got to do better,” said Buchanan.
Buchanan added a July 2019 report shows approximately 13,861 housing units in McDowell are without true broadband internet. “Using the average costs per housing unit for broadband build-out where all conditions are generally normal, that would equate to $30.8 million-plus to provide all housing units with cable internet (coax) and the true broadband speeds at $2,223 per housing unit,” said Buchanan to the commissioners.
These numbers were based on research Buchanan obtained from some sources in the industry along with some numbers based on recent grants and expansions in the state of North Carolina.
Madalyn Gaito, director of development at McDowell Technical Community College, presented the commissioners with a map of McDowell County showing the need for more broadband here.
This digital map is from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). The areas on the map that are in green indicate places in McDowell where the reported speeds meet the current FCC guidelines for fixed broadband service of 25 megabits per second download and 3 megabits per second upload. That area is roughly Marion to Lake James. The rest of the county is shaded in red and these are areas in need for broadband services.
Commission Chairman Tony Brown said he lives in a red area of McDowell that is in dire need of expanded broadband service.
“This map speaks volumes to me,” said Gaito to the board. “This map shows the need in McDowell County. It is a need. We have to make sure McDowell County doesn’t fall behind other counties in the state.”
In addition, Gaito asked each of the commissioners to read aloud stories from local residents and business owners that described their frustrations with the lack of broadband. The need for faster, reliable internet service became even more apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic when school students and workers had to do more remotely. Students had to be taken to a parking lot of a fast-food restaurant so they could access the wireless Internet and get their assignments done.
Next, Kim Effler, executive director of the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, spoke to the board. She asked them to use 80% of McDowell County’s portion of the American Rescue Plan money to expand broadband internet and make a decision at Monday’s meeting.
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was signed by President Joe Biden to provide additional relief for individuals and businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic. It includes funding for state and local governments as well as COVID-19-related testing, vaccination support and research. McDowell County’s portion is estimated to be $8.8 million, according to County Manager Ashley Wooten.
The commissioners are not sure if they can legally use the money from the American Rescue Plan for expanding internet service. They didn’t commit to using 80% of that federal funding during Monday’s meeting. But county officials will see if there are any legal issues regarding its use for expanding internet service and get back with the Connect McDowell coalition.
In a related matter, county officials talked about a broadband grant. Recently, representatives from Charter Communications/Spectrum reached out to ask if the county would be willing to participate in an application for federal funding to help with broadband internet deployment. The grant being considered is under the auspices of the NTIA and the application is due on Aug. 17. There is no information at this time on the grant amount or the number of homes that would be served, said county officials.