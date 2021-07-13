McDowell Commissioners hear urgent request for expanding broadband Internet

These numbers were based on research Buchanan obtained from some sources in the industry along with some numbers based on recent grants and expansions in the state of North Carolina.

Madalyn Gaito, director of development at McDowell Technical Community College, presented the commissioners with a map of McDowell County showing the need for more broadband here.

This digital map is from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). The areas on the map that are in green indicate places in McDowell where the reported speeds meet the current FCC guidelines for fixed broadband service of 25 megabits per second download and 3 megabits per second upload. That area is roughly Marion to Lake James. The rest of the county is shaded in red and these are areas in need for broadband services.

Commission Chairman Tony Brown said he lives in a red area of McDowell that is in dire need of expanded broadband service.

“This map speaks volumes to me,” said Gaito to the board. “This map shows the need in McDowell County. It is a need. We have to make sure McDowell County doesn’t fall behind other counties in the state.”