McDowell Commissioners hear concerns from fire departments

The McDowell County Board of Commissioners has met annually with the McDowell County Fire Commission for many years. That tradition resumed with a special meeting on the evening of Thursday, May 12.

The McDowell Fire Commission is comprised of chiefs from the 11 fire departments and one rescue squad based in McDowell County. McDowell County Emergency Services staff, including Director William Kehler, Deputy Director Andrew Pressley and Deputy Director Adrienne Jones, also attend Fire Commission meetings in order to provide support for the Commission and the individual departments, according to a news release.

The annual meeting is an opportunity for the fire and rescue agency leaders to provide updates regarding their respective organizations to the Board of Commissioners. Departments will often report on their annual call volume, discuss planned equipment upgrades, and share organizational concerns.

“Our annual meeting with the Board of Commissioners is an excellent opportunity for our departments to share good news as well as items of concern,” said Sugar Hill-Montford Cove Fire Chief Joe Washburn, who is also chairman of the Fire Commission. “We appreciate how supportive the commissioners are of the county’s fire and rescue agencies.”

Most of the departments related similar concerns during the meeting. One of the primary concerns involves staffing -- the difficulty every department is having recruiting volunteers. Several departments also noted that they are having difficulty in attracting applicants for paid positions, according to the news release.

Almost every department also noted the challenges around procuring equipment due to supply chain and inflationary issues. These delays have required older fire trucks, for example, to stay on the road longer than would normally be acceptable.

“The annual Fire Commission meeting is one of the highlights of our year,” said Chairman Tony Brown. “This meeting is a great opportunity for the commissioners to recognize the men and women of our fire and rescue services for their hard work and dedication.”

While no action was taken at the meeting, the commissioners did express support of the Fire Commission’s efforts to locate suitable property for a new fire training complex, according to the news release.