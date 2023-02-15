At a recent meeting, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners heard recommendations about how best to use the millions of dollars coming here from the settlement of the nationwide lawsuit over opioid addiction.

Several years ago, the McDowell County Commissioners voted to join several thousand other local governments in a federal lawsuit against companies that had contributed to the opioid epidemic.

In 2022, those local governments and the companies entered into a settlement agreement that will provide significant funds to fight the impact the substances have had on local communities. McDowell County is scheduled to receive over $3.7 million over an 18-year period, according to a news release.

Once the settlement agreement was announced, the McDowell County Commissioners voted to partner with the McDowell Substance Use Task Force to develop strategies on how to best use this money coming here. The Substance Use Task Force is comprised of numerous community agencies that deal with the impacts of substance misuse.

Task Force members presented their first-year recommendations at a special meeting of the commissioners on Monday, Jan. 30. Substance Use Task Force Chair Danny Hampton led the presentation.

Hampton introduced several individuals with lived experiences who gave their personal testimonies. Jason Wallace said he left incarceration with nothing but the clothes on his back, but thanks to the support of Freedom Life, he was able to secure employment and have a meaningful life again.

Another speaker was Julie McAlister, who was formerly homeless. McAlister said she was able to get on track after working with caring people at the Friendship Home, the shelter for homeless women and children. She is currently a peer support and works to help people who are having similar challenges that she once experienced, according to the news release.

Hampton said there were nine submissions from agencies that provide prevention and treatment services in the county. He introduced McDowell County Emergency Services Deputy Director Adrienne Jones who reviewed the different applications.

Jones stated a total of $465,083 was available for appropriation in the first year. The commissioners had previously approved allocating $65,083 for the purchase of Narcan, leaving $400,000 for community agencies. She noted a committee was appointed to review and score the funding applications.

The following agencies were recommended for funding:

• McDowell County Emergency Services ($50,000)

• Care Reach ($50,000)

• Freedom Life ($45,000)

• RHA ($45,000)

• Black Mountain Counseling – Old Fort Clinic ($50,000)

• McLeod Center ($50,000)

• Marion Police Department ($50,000)

• McDowell Mission Alliance ($27,849)

• Centro Unido Latino Americano ($27,849).

Commissioner Lynn Greene said in his 19 years of law enforcement experience, he saw many lives affected by illegal substance use. He told those with lived experience that he was blessed to see where they come from and to see where they are now.

“We owe it to our citizens in our communities that we give you every bit of support that we can to make sure you stay (healthy),” Greene said.

The Board of Commissioners took no action on the Substance Use Task Force recommendations. County Manager Ashley Wooten suggested the commissioners take time to review the funding packets and make a determination on how best to allocate the funds at a future meeting, according to the news release.