A new adult day health center in Marion and a proposed expansion of the A.C. “Bud” Hogan Center in Old Fort were two items of interest for senior citizens in McDowell County that came before Monday’s meeting of the county commissioners.

The McDowell County Board of Commissioners held its first regular meeting for May on Monday at the county administrative offices.

During that meeting, commissioners first heard a presentation from Kirsten Cone, program director for CarePartners PACE. It is an all-inclusive program for the elderly that provides a wide range of personalized medical and social services. The team with PACE can provide a customized health plan that is dedicated to meeting each individual’s specific needs including primary care, home care, emergency and hospital services, caregiver and social work support, medications, socialization and activities, physical and speech therapies, according to Cone.

The program is now available in Buncombe and Henderson counties, and Cone said it is time for this program to become available in McDowell County. CarePartners plans to establish a PACE Center in Marion. There, participants receive primary health care where the medical staff and health care professionals monitor changes in their health and deliver necessary care and treatments. There, the therapy and wellness programs will seek to improve functioning and keep each participant strong and active. There will also be “nutritious meals and snacks in a social setting to promote healthy choices and engaging friendship,” said Cone.

She added that CarePartners will apply to the state Division of Health Benefits for establishment of a PACE Center in Marion. The plan is to have it open by January 2024.

After hearing from Cone, commissioners voiced their strong support for this center starting here and agreed to endorse the application with the state.

Next, commissioners heard from Weyland Prebor, director of the McDowell Senior Center. Prebor first said he was very excited to hear about CarePartners’ plan to start a PACE Center here and added the two agencies could complement each other.

Prebor was there to talk about a proposed expansion of the A.C. “Bud” Hogan Community Center in Old Fort, which opened in March 2009.

The building on U.S. 70 West includes an exercise room, kitchen area and a dining room which occupies the largest space. When the building was designed, a room divider was placed in the dining room to separate a small area for a class space. However, due to the increased use of the building for the dining program, the divider is no longer used, said Prebor.

Since then, officials with the senior center have looked to expand the Old Fort facility. They have raised $61,251 for this purpose.

Prebor asked the commissioners for approval to develop cost estimates and architectural designs for expanding the A.C. “Bud” Hogan Center with the addition of a new room, using part of the money raised so far. Commissioners voted unanimously to give their approval.

Prebor also talked with the commissioners about the need to raise the Personal Needs Allowance. In 1987, this federal funding was set for people in long-term and other institutional care facilities at $30 per month. A recipient of this benefit can use the money for vitamins, hair care, snacks, clothing and other personal use items. Since 1987, 46 other states have increased the monthly amount.

In the N.C. General Assembly, House Bill 476 would allow the local Medicaid clients to get a higher rate of this allowance, from $30 per month to $70 per month. This is following the direction from the North Carolina Senior Tarheel Legislature resolution for the increase that was signed in March of this year, said Prebor.

“A stamp costs 22 cents in 1987 and is 63 cents now,” he said. “A gallon of gas was 95 cents.”

Prebor asked the board to consider writing a letter of support for House Bill 476 showing that McDowell County officials support this increase. The commissioners agreed to do that.

Later in the meeting, the commissioners heard a request from Alan Mainer, commander of Post 56 of the American Legion. Mainer asked the commissioners to assist with fuel reimbursement for the Donald E. Davis Memorial Van, which transports local veterans to their doctor appointments or to the Charles George Veterans Affairs Hospital in Asheville.

In July 2022, the service was restarted when the restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic were lowered. In July 2022, the operators of the van were told there was no funding to assist in reimbursement of fuel costs. Now, gasoline is $3.25 per gallon.

Mainer asked the commissioners for $7,500 from the county’s budget to go for reported mileage at 50 cents per mile reimbursement.

The commissioners didn’t take action on this request but agreed to study it in more depth.