McDowell Commissioners focus on preserving historic sites

Under a long-standing tradition, the McDowell County Commissioners hold their regular meeting for October at Historic Carson House, where McDowell’s government was formed in the 1840s. And a good part of their meeting there on Monday focused on the preservation and enhancement of some of McDowell’s most important historical sites.

For more than 20 years, the commissioners have held their one of their autumn meetings at the Carson House, which is more than 200 years old and might be McDowell’s most important historical site.

Historic Carson House’s board is now planning to build an interpretative or visitors center behind the house. This new addition will have room for more exhibits, modern facilities, a genealogical library and offices. Additional space would then allow for the home to show more displays of period furnishings. It will also be a replica of a building that used to stand behind the main house and has long since disappeared from the place.

Martha Jordan, executive director of Historic Carson House, said previously the long-lost structure was built around 1843. It was meant to be a kitchen and there were five rooms upstairs. It was connected to the house with a covered walkway. The wood-frame structure was built around the time that McDowell County was formed. Based on the written account by Emma Rankin, the additional structure was there when Union soldiers raided the house during the closing days of the Civil War.

Carson House staff doesn’t know if that additional building burned down or was washed away in a flood or if it was demolished. There are no pictures of it either.

At Monday’s meeting, state Sen. Warren Daniel presented the board members and staff of Historic Carson House with a symbolic check representing the $375,000 which has been allocated by the N.C. General Assembly in the state budget for the construction of this building. The funding will be passed through the county.

The commissioners also heard a report from the Carson House’s board about upcoming events and plans for improvements at the historic site and museum.

Later in the meeting, the commissioners heard a proposal about the McDowell House, which is another important historical site but it is owned by the county.

Located at one of the entrances to the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway, the McDowell House has stood for more than 200 years at that site. For many years, the house has been associated with Joseph McDowell, hero of the American Revolution.

The son of early settler “Hunting” John McDowell, Joseph McDowell was a hero of the Battle of Kings Mountain in 1780 and later served in the U.S. Congress. McDowell County was named for Joseph. For a long time, this house on U.S. 70 West was believed to be the only surviving home of a county namesake in North Carolina.

In February 2008, the county purchased the old house to save it from possible demolition.

But a 2012 study by an expert in historic preservation concluded the house was probably built by Joseph McDowell’s son James in the mid-1810s after his father had died.

Since the county bought the house in 2008, there have been various uses for it, none of which have lasted. It has been a restaurant and also a storage place and workshop for the quilt block program. Local officials hoped the house would be turned into a museum or a visitor’s center as part of the Overmountain Victory Trail.

“There have been various improvement plans over the years that were dependent on other grants or funds that did not come through,” reads a memo from County Manager Ashley Wooten.

Now, the county’s staff is suggesting a different approach at renovating the McDowell House. The idea is to partner with the construction trades academy at McDowell Technical Community College and use the historic structure as a renovation lab. The concept would be the students would learn skills in the classroom and then put that knowledge into practice in the house for such work as light demolition and framing. The work would be supervised by both MTCC and county staff.

The students would not be expected to do major repairs, said Wooten.

Allen Roderick, who is now working to renovate the old Marianna Hotel and the former Foam & Fabric building in downtown Marion has volunteered to assist, according to Wooten.

After hearing this proposal, the commissioners gave their support to the idea. County staff will then develop a plan that would guide the work of the students and their supervisors.

Wooten said costs for this effort are not known yet. The current idea is to spread any improvements over a number of years in order to minimize the costs for labor and materials.

In a related matter, the commissioners voted to reactivate the Historic Preservation Commission, which designates historic landmarks and approves certain qualifying properties for local historic districts. The commission became defunct around 10 years ago with part of the reason being the lack of staff capacity to assist with the commission’s duties, according to Wooten.

Now, the county’s Planning Department has more staff. This makes it possible for the Historic Preservation Commission to be reactivated in order to assist with historic preservation efforts in the local community. After some time, McDowell County can apply to be a Certified Local Government which would make the county eligible for historic preservation grants.

With the historic commission being reactivated, the county will need to get applications for new members and then appoint members who qualify, said Wooten.