McDowell commissioners discuss public safety training complex, building and grounds projects

On Monday, the McDowell County Commissioners discussed a number of property matters, including the future of a new public safety training complex.

Both McDowell Technical Community College and the Fire Commission have approached the county about helping to find land that can be used for a public safety training complex. One area that is being discussed is the old landfill and adjacent property.

There have been preliminary talks with the county’s engineer and the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality staff to discuss the feasibility of this plan. NCDEQ has given its preliminary approval to move forward. The project costs would be paid for by McDowell Tech and/or the Fire Commission.

After a discussion, the commissioners voted to continue with the public safety training complex project.

The commissioners also talked about other building projects and the paving of county-owned parking lots.

The county is looking for an architectural firm to work on the renovations for the Services Building on East Court Street, which used to be called the County Administration Building. The previous architectural firm of Holland & Hamrick notified the county that it has too much work to take on that additional job. Much of the work on the Services Building will be mechanical but there are some minor renovations which will require an architect, according to County Manager Ashley Wooten.

County staff is putting together the demolition bid for the old EMS station on South Garden Street. The flagpole and generator will be saved, but the rest of the building will be taken down.

County staff is also focusing on paving work for the county’s parking lots and driveways. The most qualified firm for the job was SEPI, a company with multiple offices in the state. Representatives of SEPI have sent a contract, which would focus on a multi-year paving plan on each county-owned parking lot and driveway. They would also take the lead on the paving of the Garden Street parking lots (which would replace the old EMS station). The contract with SEPI is $66,000, which would be paid with American Rescue Plan funds.

The commissioners approved the contract with SEPI for the paving work.

During Monday’s meeting, McDowell officials talked about improvements in recreation. N.C. Wildlife Commission has secured the funding for the paving of the driveway to the public shooting range. The county’s cost for the paving would be approximately $30,000. Holland & Hamrick architects have meet with Parks and Recreation staff about improvements to the Rec Center on West Court Street. A draft plan will be presented to the commissioners in August.

County officials approved using the $30,000 for the paving of the shooting range driveway.

In addition, Parks and Recreation Director Chad Marsh has sought quotes for the new lighting at both the Maple Leaf and Old Fort ballfields. County staff has recommended bidding the work with various alternates so there be will options based on the available funding.

In other business, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners:

• Heard a report about the new construction trades academy at McDowell Technical Community College. The goal is to have graduates who can go into the building industry as soon as they complete the program. MTCC President Brian Merritt introduced some of the key people who helped get this academy started. They included Stacy Buff with MTCC and Margarita Ramirez with Centro Unido Latino-Americano.

• Approved a plan for the rehabilitation of the county’s transfer station on N.C. 226 South. The rehabilitation will extend the life of the transfer station with the long-term plan to build a new one on the property. The existing facility would have a new purpose such as recycling.

• Heard updates about water projects. The county’s engineer continues to work on the engineering and design for both Phase One and Phase Two of the Nebo Water System expansion. County officials hope to have final plans for Phase One ready for approval at the August meeting. McDowell County was invited to apply for an Appalachian Regional Commission grant to run about 2,000 linear feet of water line near Exit 90 to serve several businesses in that area. The grant would pay for half of the cost, which is estimated to be around $600,000. The balance would come from funding the commissioners have previously allocated for water line extensions. County officials agreed to run the water line to the businesses near Exit 90.

• Approved several administrative items. One of these focused on the new Trains and Trails Festival that is being planned for June 3, 2023 in Old Fort. The steering committee (which is led by Commission Chairman Tony Brown) is asking the county, the town, the TDA and other partners to assist with the first-year planning and implementation costs. The financial ask is $4,000 from the county. These funds would be used to hire a professional event coordinator.

• Appointed Tommy Stamey to the county Planning Board. Commissioner Chris Allison volunteered to be the voting delegate for the N.C. Association of County Commissioners annual conference on Saturday, Aug. 13 in Cabarrus County and the NCACC Legislative Goals Conference in November in Wake County.

• Held a brief closed session about a personnel matter. No action was taken after the closed session.