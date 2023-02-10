The McDowell County Commissioners took action recently to change the salary grades of county workers so that good employees can be retained.

In May 2022, the commissioners voted to approve salary adjustments for county staff. The action was taken at that time to address problems with the recruiting and retaining staff for county departments since neighboring communities have offered more competitive wages. The commissioners made the decision after hearing information from Sheriff Ricky Buchanan and Emergency Services Director William Kehler about the pay disparity between McDowell and other counties.

After approving the pay study in May of last year, Commission Chairman Tony Brown said McDowell County has too often been a “training ground” for other counties.

“It is vital that we attract and retain the best employees in order to provide high quality services that our residents deserve,” he said at the time.

In addition to the initial salary increase, the commissioners also voted in May 2022 to do a market salary study to evaluate any additional changes that might be necessary in order to be competitive for the most qualified employees, according to county officials.

The county hired Piedmont Triad Council of Governments as the firm to complete the study, which was led by consultant David Hill.

During a recent meeting on Monday, Jan. 30, Hill presented his findings and recommendations to the commissioners.

Hill said he compared McDowell County salaries to those in Burke, Rutherford, Buncombe, Haywood, and Jackson counties in the region as well as Beaufort, Richmond, Stokes, and Vance counties elsewhere in the state. In addition, the cities of Black Mountain, Morganton, and Marion were included in the market study.

Hill described his process by noting he first reviewed the existing salary grade scale. He then had every county employee complete a lengthy questionnaire that allowed the employee to describe their daily job duties. Selected employees were then interviewed. The interviews and the questionnaires were done to ensure that McDowell County employees were being compared to the appropriate workers with other employers, according to county officials.

At the completion of his interview process, Hill then compared the salary grades for every McDowell County position to those in the defined market area. He told the commissioners that just about every McDowell County employee’s salary grade would need to be adjusted in order to be competitive.

Hill added whenever starting salaries on a grade scale are changed, the salaries of existing employees will also need to be changed so that new employees are not paid more than those who have been on the job for months or years. Hill stated the total cost to make these grade adjustments without capping an increase to any particular employee would be $2,224,527, according to county officials.

“When there is a medical emergency, I want the best-trained paramedic to come to my house,” said Vice Chairman David Walker. “When law enforcement is needed, I want the best deputy.”

Hill recommended that the county consider evaluating the compensation plan more frequently than has been done in the past in order to avoid large implementation impacts.

“I think that the recommended $2.2 million suggestion from Mr. Hill is what we need to do so that we are on a level playing field this year,” stated Commissioner Patrick Ellis. “We then need to stay educated on what other counties are doing by conducting a smaller study every year to ensure the salaries are where they need to be so that we don't fall behind anymore.”

At the conclusion of the discussion, the commissioners voted unanimously to make the salary grade adjustments recommended by Hill, according to county officials.

County Manager Ashley Wooten told the commissioners that it will take some time to fully review the recommendation to determine what adjustments would need to be made to the pay of existing employees. Those adjustments would be calculated during the budget process and made effective for the new budget year that begins July 1, according to Wooten.