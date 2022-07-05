McDowell Commissioners adopt energy plan program, budget amendments

The McDowell County Board of Commissioners finished up the 2021-2022 fiscal year by adopting some budget amendments on Thursday of last week.

The commissioners held a recessed meeting on Thursday at the county administrative offices on North Main Street.

First, the board took action on the McDowell Department of Social Services’ energy program outreach plan.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is a federally funded block grant program that is comprised of three different components: Crisis Intervention Program (CIP), Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) and Weatherization. There are also non-federal crisis programs such as Share the Warmth and Helping Each Member Cope, according to county officials.

To participate, each county department of social services is required to develop and put in place an Energy Program Outreach Plan or EPOP. This plan is a framework to assure eligible households are made aware of the help available to them through these programs. The county DSS director or a designated person is required to develop an EPOP and it is due to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) annually.

Each county must form an outreach planning committee that creates the opportunity for local collaboration and plan how to effectively reach local residents in need of help with energy.

The plan, as submitted by Director Lisa Sprouse, has a list of community members and local agencies and describes how McDowell DSS reaches out to local residents through the newspaper, posting flyers around the county and schedules caseworkers to meet with elderly residents and other eligible people.

McDowell DSS is taking applications for energy assistance. If you are in need of help with cooling or heating your home, you can visit the DSS office at 145 E. Court St. or call 652-3355.

After a brief discussion, the commissioners adopted the plan.

In other business, the commissioners adopted a budget amendment about the public shooting range. The cost of construction is $2,639,220 and the architect’s fee came to $23,326. The cost for testing of the ground was $60,000. That means the total cost was $2,722,546. State Fish and Wildlife paid for $2,450,000 of the total leaving the county to pay $270,000. An additional $2,546 was covered with sales tax revenue.

Other budget amendments adopted by the commissioners covered such departments as the McDowell office of the N.C. Cooperative Extension, Public Services, Emergency Services, the Register of Deeds office, Tax Assessing, DSS, the Senior Center, the Sheriff’s Office, Parks and Recreation and the 911 Fund.

After voting on the budget amendments, the commissioners held a closed session to talk about a personnel matter. No action was taken after the closed session.