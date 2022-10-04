McDowell, city officials hear about $3.87 million opioid settlement

McDowell County will receive $3.87 million over an 18-year period from the massive $26 billion settlement with drug companies over opioid misuse. The money can only be used to address opioid addiction and substance misuse in McDowell.

As part of this process, officials from McDowell County, the city of Marion and the town of Old Fort are required by the state to hear an overview of the opioid settlement. That overview was given Monday evening at the McDowell Senior Center in Marion.

Both the McDowell County Commissioners and the Marion City Council were present to hear the details about this settlement money. County Manager Ashley Wooten said officials from the town of Old Fort were invited to this discussion but they did not attend. The county will share this information with them, he added.

The $26 billion global settlement with Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen — the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors — and Johnson & Johnson was announced in July of last year. More than 3,300 lawsuits, largely by state and local governments, are pending seeking to hold those and other companies responsible for an opioid abuse crisis that led to hundreds of thousands of overdose deaths, according to online sources.

McDowell County was one of those many local governments throughout the nation that agreed to participate in this multi-billion dollar settlement.

Wooten said the county was first approached about this in 2018 by attorney Harold Seagle, a McDowell native who practices law in Asheville. Seagle also approached Mayor Steve Little about participating in this massive legal action against the drug companies.

In March 2018, the commissioners agreed to participate in this lawsuit. More than 3,000 local governments have done the same thing.

McDowell County is expected to get $210,000 a year, on average, for an 18-year period from the $26 billion opioid settlement. This equates to a total of $3.78 million and it has to be used for opioid/substance misuse needs within the community.

Already this year, McDowell has received $465,083 but the yearly payments will go down over time. For example, from 2032 to the final year of 2038, McDowell County will get just $166,983 a year. So the concern among local officials is to invest this money wisely now where it will have the most impact on our opioid problem.

“We have to worry about it now and invest those monies when they are worth more,” said Wooten.

During the meeting, McDowell EMS Deputy Director Adrienne Jones gave a PowerPoint presentation about the local opioid problem. She said there has recently been a big increase, 43%, of McDowell’s first responders using Narcan for treatment of overdoses. Emergency Services Director Will Kehler, Police Chief Allen Lawrence and Danny Hampton, director of Freedom Life Ministries, were present for this meeting so they could share their insight.

The most recent state statistics about overdose deaths comes from 2020. The overdose death rate in North Carolina was 28 out of 100,000 people. This represents 2,975 people in North Carolina who died from overdoses in 2020.

The overdose death rate in McDowell County was 18 out of 100,000 people in 2020. This means eight people in McDowell died of overdoses that year. Fentanyl is the No. 1 opioid drug on the street right now, according to EMS leaders.

Jones said she expects the numbers for 2021 and 2022 to be much greater.

“Overall, we are showing high in ER visits for overdoses,” she added.

Under the settlement, local officials have to establish a special revenue fund, which cannot be commingled with any other money or funds of the county. Before the commissioners spend the opioid settlement money, they must authorize it in a budget or in a resolution and that must include certain specific details such as the amount, time period and strategy for the spending of the money. County officials have to spend the opioid settlement money on “opioid remediation activities” authorized by the state. They also have to file an annual financial report for accountability.

The settlement agreement lists 12 different types of programs that are authorized to receive this money, including addiction treatment, recovery support, housing for people in treatment or recovery, employment support services, naloxone distribution and addiction treatment for incarcerated persons.

The McDowell County Commission has endorsed collaborating with Freedom Life Ministries and the McDowell Substance Use Coalition on a facilitated, broad-based planning process for the money coming from the national opioid lawsuit.

“We want to hear from everybody,” said Hampton. “We want everyone to have a voice.”

County Attorney Fred Coats said these lawsuits are not over. Major pharmacy chains like CVS, Walgreens and Walmart could face a massive legal action as well.

Hampton said the $3.78 million has to be used carefully now so there will be an impact on our local opioid addiction problem.

“That sounds like a lot of money,” he said. “That’s not even going to scratch the surface. If you invest it the right way, it can have an impact.”

Hampton said he and other members of the Substance Use Coalition are looking at investing in order for McDowell to qualify for much larger funding opportunities.

“There are people dying in the streets,” he said. “God cares about that. We should care about that.”

Jones said 75% of people who are addicted to opioids started off with prescription drugs. Doctors are now under pressure not to prescribe so many opioids to patients.

Mayor Steve Little asked about the role that HCA Healthcare and Mission Hospital McDowell are playing in this long-range process.

No action was taken by local officials during this meeting. But county and city leaders were reminded of the serious problem that exists here and how McDowell’s people can overcome it. They heard the personal story from Jacqueline Fox, who is recovering from substance abuse.

“I’m Jacqueline, I was born here in McDowell County and have lived here most of my life,” she said to county and city leaders. “My story isn’t much different from a lot of other folks who are or have struggled with mental health or substance use.”

Fox said she grew up in a broken home and was picked on in school. She never really fit in anywhere and started using drugs at age 13. The disease of addiction got progressively got worse through the years, she added.

“I was in and out of jails and institutions and ended up homeless with nothing or no one around,” she said at the meeting. “I went through all the systems you can think of: DSS, probation, court. I lived at the Friendship Home for six months and moved out on a housing voucher. It wasn’t until I found a community of people who struggled with similar things that I did and that accepted me without judgment that I started to heal. The opposite of addiction is connection, that’s why I love the idea of peer support specialist, a person who has struggled with substance use and/or mental health that is trained and certified to provide support to those struggling with similar issues.”

As of Sept. 23, she has been in recovery from opiates and other drugs for 11 years.

“I have three beautiful kids and I own my own home,” said Fox. “I work as a peer support and get to come alongside folks who struggle with addiction and all that comes along with it every day. It’s a blessing. I’ve met some of the most amazing people. And when I get to see them heal and begin to love themselves again, it’s so rewarding. I love what I do and I pray that we can continue to grow a strong recovery community in McDowell with easy access to needed resources and where people like me can be met with open arms and love because we all need each other from time to time. And we are a community, which means with unity, as one of my old friends used to say.”