McDowell Children’s Theatre will soon hold auditions for the cast and technical crew for the summer production of Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical Jr.” this week.

The play is described as a gleefully witty ode to the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination. Matilda is the story of a girl who dreams of a better life and the children she inspires. This, cost-free, after school program will be produced by McDowell Children’s Theatre (MCT) which is operating in its 10th anniversary season, according to a news release.

“What I most want you (auditionees) to know is that you are brave to show up, and we are so glad you did. At the end, all our hard work creates a beautiful and fantastic show you will be proud of for ages,” said Susan Pyatt-Baker, MCT director and founder.

Auditions are open to all children from the third through the 12th grade who are dedicated and excited to create a beautiful and exciting show.

Auditions will take place Tuesday, March 28 and Wednesday, March 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. and show performances will be June 16, 17 and 18 as well as June 23, 24 and 25. Please check your calendar to make sure that you are available for all performance dates.

Auditions will take place in two parts. The first part is to sing a song (if they are not interested in singing or a solo singing role, there is no pressure to sing), a verse, or at least the chorus of a song. They can bring track on their phone for accompaniment.

The second part is when we read scenes from the script, with other auditionees, in small groups. This is really fun, a great opportunity to play different characters, and to show your strengths at auditions, according to the news release.

Youth, grades 6-12, who are creative, excited, and interested in technical theatre (design, sets, make-up, costuming, sound, light, and stage management) are encouraged to attend one of two tech open house events on Friday, March 24 from 4 to 6 p.m. or Saturday, March 25th from noon to 2 p.m. to sign up or ask questions.

Both auditions and tech open house will take place in the Greenlee Theatre inside the McDowell Arts Council Association building at 50 S Main St., Marion.

MCT operates cost-free to parents, guardians, and children. Their program relies on sponsorships, community support, collaboration, and volunteers. The staff of MCT are Susan Pyatt-Baker, director; Nora Mosrie, musical director; and Anna Branam, technical director.

Questions and more information can be reached at 828-652-8610 or mcdowellarts@gmail.com McDowell Children’s Theatre is operating in its 10th Anniversary year as a non-profit theatre program for kids across McDowell County. They operate under the umbrella of McDowell Arts Council Association (MACA) a 501(c)3, a non-profit founded in 1972. You can read more information about upcoming show dates, auditions, and sponsorship support at www.mcdowellarts.org.