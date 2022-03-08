McDowell Chamber of Commerce banquet set for Thursday, March 24

This year, the McDowell Chamber of Commerce’s banquet will be back and it will feature some dancing stars.

The McDowell Chamber of Commerce will present “Dancing with the McDowell Stars,” the 2022 annual membership banquet happening on Thursday, March 24, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event will be held in the Municipal Event Center, located in the Larry D. Miller Business Complex in downtown Marion, according to a news release.

Entertainment will be provided by five “McDowell stars,” each one partnering up with a ballroom professional to showcase a different dance. These stars are local fixtures who are involved in the McDowell County community in various ways. Each dancer will be dancing to raise money for a charity of their choice. Event guests should come prepared to enjoy an evening of great dances, community awards and the best Chamber banquet to date.