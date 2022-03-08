McDowell Chamber of Commerce banquet set for Thursday, March 24

This year, the McDowell Chamber of Commerce’s banquet will be back and it will feature some dancing stars.
The McDowell Chamber of Commerce will present “Dancing with the McDowell Stars,” the 2022 annual membership banquet happening on Thursday, March 24, from 5 to 9 p.m. The event will be held in the Municipal Event Center, located in the Larry D. Miller Business Complex in downtown Marion, according to a news release.
Entertainment will be provided by five “McDowell stars,” each one partnering up with a ballroom professional to showcase a different dance. These stars are local fixtures who are involved in the McDowell County community in various ways. Each dancer will be dancing to raise money for a charity of their choice. Event guests should come prepared to enjoy an evening of great dances, community awards and the best Chamber banquet to date.
“We are so very excited about our upcoming annual banquet,” Chamber Executive Director Kim Effler said. “This will be our first in-person banquet since just before the pandemic. Our staff has worked tirelessly to create a memorable and one-of-a-kind event. We are proud to celebrate our community by honoring award recipients and by providing entertainment that benefits local charity. We think you’ll find this event truly remarkable, and we look forward to seeing you soon.”
Along with an evening of dancing, the Chamber will present several awards to businesses and individuals who have been nominated by their peers. The awards are: New Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Jeff Kincaid Insurance Group; Tom Johnson Entrepreneurship Award, sponsored by Johnson Price Sprinkle, PA; Employer of the Year Award, sponsored by McDowell Technical Community College; Spark Plug Award, sponsored by Baxter; Duke Energy Citizenship & Service Award, sponsored by Duke Energy; and the Chamber of Commerce Community Service Award, sponsored by the McDowell Chamber of Commerce.
This event would not be possible without the event sponsors. The Chamber thanks Duke Energy; Baxter Healthcare; Jeff Kincaid Insurance Group; Johnson Price Sprinkle, PA; McDowell Technical Community College; and Countryside Barbecue for their support, according to the news release.
Tickets to this event are $40 for Chamber members and $45 for the general public. If you wish to purchase tickets, you can do so by going to www.mcdowellchamber.com/events/calendar.