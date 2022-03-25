McDowell Chamber banquet features ‘Dancing with the McDowell Stars’ and award winners

Thursday evening, the McDowell Chamber of Commerce’s banquet came dancing back into the Municipal Event Center.

The Chamber of Commerce presented Dancing with the McDowell Stars and Community Awards Banquet. Last year, the annual membership banquet was not held at the MEC because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But for 2022, the annual event provided a gala evening with some fancy footwork by “McDowell Stars.”

The entertainment was provided by five local community leaders, each one partnering up with a ballroom professional to showcase a different dance. These stars are local fixtures that are involved in the McDowell County community in various ways.

The five teams were:

• YMCA Director Toby Bramblett and dance professional Missy Lindsey. Bramblett danced to raise money for the Corpening Memorial YMCA.

• Marion City Council Member Ann Harkey and dance professional Kem Overby. Harkey danced to raise money for the Mercy Fund Animal Rescue, Rusty's Legacy and the homeless animals in McDowell.

• MTCC Dean of Career and Technical Education Stacy Buff and dance professional Adalyn Miles. Buff danced to raise money for the McDowell Pregnancy Care Center.

• Primary Care Nurse Manager Sheri Norman and dance professional Lee Starr. Norman danced to raise money for the McDowell Endowment.

• MTCC Director of Development Madalyn Gaito and dance professional Zeki Maviyildiz. Gaito danced to raise money for McDowell Technical Community College student scholarship funds honoring Kim Shuford Ledbetter and Wingate Cain; two co-workers who died last year.

The judges were Jim Williams, Bob Boyette and Lucinda Morin. After the competitive dancing ended, Gaito and Maviyildiz won the Judges’ Choice Award, the Crowd Favorite and the Mirror Ball Trophy.

Then there was an audience participation segment when everyone could get on the dance floor and show off their steps.

Along with an evening of dancing, the Chamber presented several awards to businesses and individuals who have been nominated by their peers.

The awards and the winners are:

• The New Business of the Year Award, sponsored by Jeff Kincaid Insurance Group. This award goes to a nominee that has been in business for less than two years, has demonstrated outstanding leadership, and contributed to the community and community oriented projects. The winner of this award was Hillman Beer - Old Fort.

• The Tom Johnson Entrepreneurship Award, sponsored by Johnson Price Sprinkle, PA. This award has been spotlighting McDowell County's fastest-growing business since 2009. This award goes to a nominee that has had an average growth of 3% or more over the past three years, and is committed to quality and customer satisfaction, the cornerstones of the Tom Johnson Camping World philosophy. The winner of this award was Jeff Kincaid Insurance Group.

• The Employer of the Year Award, sponsored by McDowell Technical Community College. There was a tie for the winners of this award. This award goes to a nominee that has demonstrated outstanding leadership, business acumen, and professionalism within our community, and has been dedicated to quality, customer service, and commitment to employees. They were RDM Electronics and Kitsbow.

• The Spark Plug Award, sponsored by Baxter Healthcare. This award goes to a business or a person who has shown an extra ‘spark of enthusiasm’ for our community or the Chamber in the past year through activities, proactive business practices, or forming positive relationships that benefit the community and the Chamber. The winner of this award was Mica Town Brewing.

• The Duke Energy Citizenship & Service Award, sponsored by Duke Energy. Each year, Duke Energy recognizes volunteers that are committed to helping others and creating efforts that bring us closer as a community and a nation. This is a tribute to individuals or groups who make a difference in their communities or places of work by using their time, talents, and compassion to positively impact the lives of others. Recipients of the award help foster a culture of citizenship and service that acts as a catalyst for others to become involved in civic and social activities. The winner of this award was Steve Jones.

• The Chamber of Commerce Community Service Award, sponsored by the McDowell Chamber of Commerce. The winners of the award were Anwer Gillani of Samir Enterprises and Jason McDougald of Camp Grier. A special service award was presented posthumously to Richelle Bailey, who worked at The McDowell News and later at the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office until she passed away from COVID-19 last year.

• Dawna Goode-Ledbetter received the Making the Difference Award and a bouquet for her service as the 2021 Chamber board chair. Julian Austin was recognized for his 50 years as a chamber member. Former board members Doug Watson, Lisa Ellis and Tonya Wilson were given certificates for their service.

The Chamber thanked Duke Energy; Baxter Healthcare; Jeff Kincaid Insurance Group; Johnson Price Sprinkle, PA; McDowell Technical Community College; Countryside Barbecue; Mica Town Brewing; Pressley Made; Hillman Beer; Carolina Onstage; Simply; Tom Johnson Camping World; Copper Creek Distillery and Sarah Siak Photography for their support as sponsors of this event.