McDowell, Burke have higher coronavirus cases per 10,000 population than many counties

The first week of August saw McDowell County’s total number of lab-confirmed positive coronavirus cases grow by more than 100.
On July 31, local health officials reported that 511 residents had tested positive. On Friday, Aug. 7, that total stood at 628. Most of the people who get the virus emerge from a 10-day quarantine without having to be hospitalized. But for some, especially the elderly and those with preexisting health problems, it can be deadly.
The McDowell County Health Department attributes the deaths of 15 people in McDowell to COVID-19 complications.
“Community transmission of COVID-19 continues across all parts of McDowell County," regional Public Health Director Karen Powell said in a statement.
The almost daily news releases from the health department with the latest numbers continue to stress the importance of wearing a face covering, frequent hand washing and social distancing. On Friday at 8 a.m., Marion Mayor Steve Little’s mask mandate took effect, requiring that people in public wear face coverings and stay 6 feet apart. Still, there was no criminal or civil penalty for not wearing a mask in Marion.
“So why do I bother to issue the mandate with no enforcement system?” Little wrote in his contributed piece to The McDowell News.” I do it to reinforce the importance of looking out for each other. I’m expecting all our people to show basic human decency toward each other. Everyone in Marion is now called out to show concern and compassion for others. As mayor, I’m telling you ... but I’m not making you. It’s up to you to do it.”
Little’s mandate drew praise from many, criticism from some. As of Saturday, The McDowell News story on the mandate had received 154 Facebook comments. Here are a couple:
• “I appreciate the Mayor's leadership on this. I had several errands to run downtown today, and even though the sidewalks were relatively empty, I remembered the mayor's mandate and made sure to keep my mask on from the time I left my car until I reentered it. It is reassuring to see so many more people masked, and I am happy to do my part to prevent transmission of this virus. I hope everyone will respect the mayor's care and concern for our community, and mask up even when outside.”
• “Do 35 million tests for any virus or sickness and tell everyone the results! We need this to play out! Wearing a mask will weaken your immune system! Want bigger problems? Sit back and watch the SHEEP!”
On Friday, seven hours after the mayor’s unenforced mandate took effect, most shoppers and all employees observed at one Marion grocery store were wearing masks, but there were still holdouts. One couple in their 40s shopped the aisles maskless and a man in his late 70s stood in line to pay without a face covering.
As of Friday in McDowell, 8,943 people had been tested with 7,837 negative results and 478 tests are pending results. There were 263 individuals in quarantine, 350 out of quarantine and 15 deaths.
The state’s online dashboard has an even higher positive case count for McDowell at 675 cases. Local health officials said the discrepancy in the numbers results from state officials counting people who tested positive in McDowell but don’t live in the county.
The state’s numbers show both McDowell and Burke have higher numbers of cases per 10,000 residents than other surrounding counties. McDowell has 148 cases per 10,000, while Burke has 181 per 10,000. In contrast, Buncombe has 70 per 10,000, Rutherford has 106 per 10,000, Yancey has 42 per 10,000 and Mitchell has 52 per 10,000.
Public Health, along with Emergency Management continued to monitor the outbreak at Deer Park Health & Rehab in McDowell County. As of Friday afternoon, a total of 32 residents and 26 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. One staff member and two residents remain hospitalized. Nine residents at Deer Park have died due to COVID-19. Emergency Management and Public Health staff continue to support Deer Park staff and residents with onsite operational and logistical support.
Additional information released from The McDowell County Health Department after noon on Saturday will be available at mcdowellnews.com and in Tuesday’s print edition.
If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at (828) 527- 6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911.
Additional statistics related to COVID-19 testing in McDowell County can be found by visiting http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, Aug. 10 from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, Aug. 14 from 9-11 a.m.
