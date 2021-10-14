McDowell Board of Education votes to raise school nutrition salaries. Mask mandate remains in place

The McDowell County Board of Education met Monday to discuss mask mandates, federal COVID money and to vote on school nutrition salaries, among other business items.

During old business, the school board is required to vote on the mask mandate each month as required by law. Currently, all school personnel, students and visitors are required to wear masks in all school facilities.

Parent Katie Cook spoke to the board during public comments to share her opinion on the situation. “I stand in front of you today for you to revisit the optional mask policy for our children. I am saddened that this has become such a divisive topic in our community. Many voices are not being heard. There are many parents and teachers who are afraid to voice their opinions because of implications that will follow. I’m sure many of you on the board feel the same way,” she said.

Cook then read off COVID-19 data showing that the positivity rate for McDowell County is going down. “If I am reading the information right, we are getting back to the level of cases that were trending when we voted for optional masks. I think we as parents should be allowed to make that decision.”