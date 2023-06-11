The McDowell County Board of Education will hold its monthly scheduled meeting on Monday, June 12 starting at 6 p.m. inside the district office board room located at 334 S. Main St.

Items on the agenda include a series of administrative reports, followed by staff and student recognition from Foothills Community School. Public comment session will also take place. The board will then provide an update on the status of the McDowell High tennis court and multi-purpose field project.

Under new business, School Nutrition Director Jon Haynes will discuss about the community eligibility provision along with annual food and beverage contract renewals for the school system. Also under new business, Crystal Hamby, executive director of elementary and federal programs, will speak on the adoption of a reading curriculum. Board reports will follow to conclude new business.

The approval of the consent agenda will include year-end budget amendments, interim budget resolution for the 2023-24 school year and various facility use and overnight field trip requests. The meeting will conclude with the board going into closed session to address personnel considerations, followed by announcements for the July meeting.

For those who cannot attend in person, Monday's board meeting can be viewed live and on demand at the McDowell County Schools YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@mcdowell590.