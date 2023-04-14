Starting with the 2024 elections, the race for the McDowell County Board of Education will become a partisan race due to a new bill recently passed in the N.C. General Assembly.

In November of last year, the McDowell County Board of Commissioners agreed to ask the state General Assembly to make the local Board of Education election a partisan race. For many years previously, election to the local School Board has been a nonpartisan matter.

McDowell County commissioners, all of whom are Republican, agreed in November to ask N.C. Rep. Dudley Greene and N.C. Sen. Warren Daniel, who are also Republican, to introduce legislation in the General Assembly to have this changed so candidates for the School Board would state whether they are a Democrat or a Republican.

Greene and N.C. Rep. Jake Johnson, who also represents McDowell, sponsored House Bill 244, which called for partisan Board of Education races in both McDowell and Mitchell.

Greene said to The McDowell News on Wednesday that the text of HB 244 was adopted into a larger bill, called House Bill 88. This larger, omnibus bill was passed by both the state House and the state Senate. HB 88 included other counties that wanted to have partisan school board elections.

“There have been a number of other counties that have sought this during this term,” said Greene to The McDowell News.

He added since this local bill was passed by both bodies of the General Assembly, it is now law and did not have to go to the governor for review.

“It is a local bill, which means it is not subject to the governor’s review or veto,” said Greene to The McDowell News. “A local bill can affect anything than less than 15 counties.”

And that means starting with the next Board of Education race in 2024, McDowell and these other counties in House Bill 88 will have partisan elections.

In November of last year, Commission Vice Chairman David Walker brought up this matter before the other commissioners. Walker said during the meeting he was asked by local residents about making the Board of Education races a partisan election. He said judicial races in North Carolina are now partisan where the candidates’ political parties are included on the ballot.

“To me, the judge should be the most impartial and the state has made the judges’ elections partisan,” said Walker to The McDowell News at that time.

He said in November changing the school board election to a partisan matter would provide “full disclosure of the people who are running.” Then Board of Education Chairman Terry Frank told The McDowell News he didn't have a problem with the proposed change.

“I personally have no objections with making the School Board candidate a partisan position," Frank said to The McDowell News in November. “There are circumstances where potential great School Board members might not have an opportunity to serve because of a party affiliation whether it be Republican, Democrat or independent. Voters need to research and learn the candidate’s stand on issues and vote accordingly.”

The matter can be controversial. Republicans in North Carolina said having board of education candidates identify by party affiliation during primary and general elections is just providing more information about the candidates and how they feel about certain hot-button issues. But Democrats in the state say it is unnecessary and could bring partisan rancor into how local schools are operated, according to online sources.