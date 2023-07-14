By an 8-1 vote, the McDowell County Board of Education stated its opposition to proposed legislation in the state General Assembly that would take billions of dollars away from the public schools and give it to private schools in North Carolina.

During the regular Monday, July 10, meeting, the McDowell Board of Education considered adopting a resolution opposing the HB 823/SB 406, Choose Your School, Choose Your Future legislation now in the Republican-led General Assembly.

The resolution states “Whereas, the North Carolina State Constitution guarantees the opportunity to a sound basic education for all children in our state and according to Article 9, the General Assembly shall provide by taxation and otherwise for a general and uniform system of free public schools, which shall be maintained at least nine months in every year, and wherein equal opportunities shall be provided for all students …”

The resolution also states the legislation would create “a universal voucher program which is scheduled to direct billions of dollars of available public funds to private schools” and these private schools “are not equally available to all students and have no objective oversight process for how they use public dollars.”

In addition, the private schools, unlike public schools, can reject students based on discriminatory criteria established by that private school. It would also provide public dollars to three separate schooling options and would not provide a uniform system of education for all students, according to the resolution.

“Whereas, the vastly different mechanisms for oversight and operation of these three education options create an uneven playing field; and whereas, access to the various education options is limited to many students based on factors such as, but not limited to, availability of transportation, the need for special education instruction, the ability to provide breakfast and lunch, purchase school supplies, and parental engagement,” reads the resolution.

It goes on to state the North Carolina Office of State Budget Management projects McDowell County’s school district will see its state funding drop significantly by fiscal year 2026-27 if this universal voucher program is enacted.

“Whereas, when state funding decreases, the percentage of per pupil funding going towards fixed costs, which includes electricity, water, sewer, gas, internet, fuel, etc., increases and the amount of per pupil funding going towards educating students decreases,” reads the resolution.

It also states that the new program proposed by both chambers of the state Legislature removes all income caps and high-income families can already choose to attend private schools and do not need a public school voucher.

“Now therefore be it resolved, that the McDowell County Board of Education opposes any voucher bill or budget provision that does not include a household income limit as part of eligibility criteria and does not meet the North Carolina State Constitutional obligation to provide a free and uniform system of public education to ALL students; and, be it further resolved, the North Carolina General Assembly should create a new allotment to cover the fixed costs to operate school buildings that are not included in the per-pupil funding formula …” reads the resolution.

In the statement, the McDowell Board of Education “encourages parents, students, and other community members to contact their North Carolina legislators to implore them to abide by their oath to uphold the North Carolina State Constitution.”

During the meeting, the Board of Education members discussed their feelings on this issue.

Board Member Beth Silver, who had asked the others to consider this resolution, said she and the other members took an oath to protect the interests of the children in McDowell County Schools. If this legislation were passed, it would take money away from the public schools in McDowell and the other 110 districts across the state and give it to private and charter schools.

“We take all kids,” said Silver. “We take from all the places that they come. We offer them the same education. Private schools and charter schools are not held to those same guidelines. Private schools and charter schools are not tested under the same guidelines that our students and staff have to endure every year. This is why other school systems are doing similar resolutions.”

Member Terry Frank said, “We have got to do the very best job we can do in selling our schools and giving people opportunities and make people want to come to the public schools … We offer things we don’t even blow our horn loud enough about. Our CTE program is second to none in the state. You can get a certificate as a welder making 70-plus thousand dollars a year right out of high school.”

Frank added the school board members are going to be an advocate for the public school system.

“We are going to sell our system because we’ve got the best system,” he said. “We have got to show people we have the best system but I don’t want money taken away from our system because we are going to be in trouble. We don’t need to keep losing teachers. We need what we have got … If we can’t sell our schools then, hey, we don’t deserve to be here. None of us.”

Board Member Chuck Abernathy had a different opinion. He said when he ran for the Board of Education in 2022, he stated he supported school choice.

“I am not sure it is a zero sum situation or that it has to be,” he said. “I am not sure that the private schools don’t add greatly to the community. I am not sure that competition doesn’t make us better. I am not sure that safe, clean schools with numbers that are on the upswing are not what we should be striving for and we are. I am not sure that the private schools don’t help us do that.

“People choose to send their students or their children to private school because of their faith. God is in the school system. He’s not absent but the federal government and the Supreme Court system has taken away a lot of the public school’s ability to educate children using that mechanism and that is why some people choose to send their children elsewhere and I am very sympathetic to that.”

Board Member Michelle Curtis-Pupoh said this bill in the General Assembly says there are issues in the state’s public school systems that need reform “but we are doing the best with what we got.”

Before voting on the resolution, Board Chairman Terry English said the proposed legislation would remove the income qualifications and anyone could use this voucher program.

English said he understands the local private schools are at capacity and therefore families would have to go somewhere else if they want something different than public school education. If enacted, this program means money that could have gone to McDowell and other rural school systems in North Carolina will go instead to more affluent families in more metropolitan settings, where there is more opportunity for private choices.

“That really burns me,” said English. “I just wish the Legislature could have considered this further before making some move towards legislation. Just my two cents.”

After English’s remarks, the Board of Education voted 8-1 to affirm this resolution that opposes the legislation. Only Abernathy voted dissented.

The resolution is nonbinding but numerous other Board of Educations in North Carolina have stated their opposition to HB 823/SB 406, Choose Your School, Choose Your Future.