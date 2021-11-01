McDowell blood drives set for November. Nationwide shortage continues.

With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply.
In fact, the current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade.
Since declaring an emergency need for donors last month, thousands of people have come to Red Cross blood drives across the country to roll up a sleeve and help patients who are counting on lifesaving transfusions.
“The Red Cross is incredibly grateful for the kindness and generosity of these blood donors, but hospital demand remains strong,” Red Cross leaders said in a statement. “At least 10,000 more donations are needed each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs — ahead of the upcoming holiday season, which always presents seasonal challenges to blood collection.”
Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
“The Red Cross is now facing an emergency blood and platelet shortage. Blood donor turnout has reached the lowest levels of the year as many have delayed giving amid a return to the workplace and in-person learning, as well as a recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country due to the delta variant,” Jodi Sheedy, senior director of Biomedical Communications at the Red Cross, told Fox News.
“This is particularly concerning as fall is usually a time when the blood supply rebounds after summer shortages,” Sheedy wrote. “We must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month for the blood supply to recover and meet hospital and patient needs — which is why we are reaching out to the public for help today.”
In honor of the new streaming series, “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” those who give blood Nov. 1-12 will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video.
The trip will transport the winner to where the series was filmed and includes round-trip airfare for two, hotel accommodations for nine nights, meals, $1,000 gift card for expenses and on-trip transportation with tour stops from Honolulu to Maui. Plus, those who donate Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email, thanks to Amazon.
Blood drive safety
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control and additional precautions — including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status — have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Nov. 1-23
Thursday, Nov. 4
2:30-6:30 p.m.
Bethel Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall
205 Bethel Church Road, Marion, NC 28752
Friday, Nov. 12
2-6:30 p.m.
Nebo Elementary School, Multi-Purpose Room
254 Nebo School Road, Nebo, NC 28761
Tuesday, Nov. 23
10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
McDowell Tech Community College, William Harold Smith Building, Classroom 113
54 College Drive, Marion, NC 28752
Save time during donation
Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.