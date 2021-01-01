McDowell begins new year with 67 new COVID-19 infections

After a record-setting month for coronavirus infections, the McDowell County Health Department said on the first day of the year 67 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Friday’s report brought the total number of positives to 3,167 in McDowell County. There had been 31,380 tests conducted, 27,905 negative results and 308 tests were pending results. At the time of the report, there were 483 individuals in quarantine, 2,635 out of quarantine and 49 deaths.

McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 27.3%.

Health officials continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:

• Marion Correctional Institution: a total of 65 staff and 115 inmates have tested positive.

• McDowell County Detention Center: a total of 28 inmates and 5 staff have tested positive. 3 staff members have recovered.

• Clear Sky Behavioral: a total of 2 staff and 4 residents have tested positive.