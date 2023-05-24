Saturday will be a special day for promoting a positive direction in the local community.

McDowell Awareness Appreciation Day (MAAD) will be held Saturday, May 27, from 2-6 p.m. at West Marion Community Park at 169 Ridley St.

MAAD offers a family oriented festival with “various human resources that can help push the county’s residents in a positive direction.” There will be free food, live music, inflatables, obstacle course, face painting, vendor booths focused on mental awareness and more. The event is presented by McDowell hip hop recording artist Dukesta and the organization Men of McDowell, according to a news release.

Cee Goode will be the DJ and the Men of McDowell will provide the food. The free concert artists include Dukesta, Chris John, Joe Adams, Cayla Wortman. Carolina Shine and Sosa Saint.

Performances will begin at 3 p.m. and each artist gets two songs to perform.

Vendor booths will be provided by Marion Elementary, Marion Drug Task Force, Homegrown Music Booth (music knowledge, experiences and resources) and VEKA East (company in Morganton, employment opportunity), according to the news release.

“Myself and the nonprofit Men of McDowell are teaming up to raise awareness on the fentanyl and opioid epidemic with a family oriented festival called McDowell Awareness Appreciation Day,” said Dukesta to The McDowell News.

All donations will go to the Men of McDowell’s scholarship fund. “Come out and spread the love. Engage the valuable resources accessible in the community. Help us shape a better tomorrow for our citizens and tourists today,” reads a mission statement for the event.