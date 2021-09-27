McDowell authorities seek 'suspicious' Dollar General customer

Do you know this guy? Are you this guy?
Authorities want to chat.
McDowell County Sheriff’s deputies need help identifying a suspect in regards to "suspicious activity" at Woodlawn Dollar General, according to a release on Monday.
Anyone with information concerning crimes or suspects is asked to call Detective Michael Vaughn at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous
