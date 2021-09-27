 Skip to main content
McDowell authorities seek 'suspicious' Dollar General customer
Do you know this guy? Are you this guy?

Authorities want to chat.

McDowell County Sheriff’s deputies need help identifying a suspect in regards to "suspicious activity" at Woodlawn Dollar General, according to a release on Monday.

 Anyone with information concerning crimes or suspects is asked to call Detective Michael Vaughn at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous

