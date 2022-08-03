McDowell authorities seek driver of car

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a car spotted at a local church.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office need your help identifying the driver of a four-door vehicle that was in the Bethel Baptist Church parking lot in Marion on Friday, July 22, according to a news release.

The news release doesn’t state why investigators are looking for this driver.

Anyone with information about the driver of the vehicle in question is asked to call Detective Richard Pittman at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.