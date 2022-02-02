McDowell authorities seek cellphone thief

Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, a Marion man reported that a person he had given a ride to stole his cellphone.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The victim was flagged down by the male subject while walking on Deer Park Road. The victim gave the subject a ride to the Samir's BP Gas Station on Harmony Grove Road and Burma Road East. Upon dropping the subject off on Deer Park Road, the subject asked to use the victim's phone, at which time the subject fled with the phone.

The subject is described as a black male possibly in his mid-20, wearing a gray and black hoodie. Security camera footage of the subject was obtained from the gas station. It is believed that the subject frequently walks the Harmony Grove Road and Deer Park Road areas.

Anyone with information concerning the theft, or whereabouts of the subject in question is asked to call Detective Burlin Ballew at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous.